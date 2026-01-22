The Tab

Hugo Lodge: ‘The Traitors reminded me of Cambridge Freshers’ Week’

The banished Traitor managed to avoid ‘being recruited by the boaties’ while he was a student at Downing

Eve Rann | Guides

Banished Traitor Hugo talks ‘herd mentality’, the “best dressed traitor” and Cambridge memories.

Hugo Lodge from the ongoing BBC hit series The Traitors has been interviewed by his alma mater, Downing College, after getting banished from the castle.

The barrister and former Cambridge student was voted off the show after other contestants grew suspicious of his reaction to Ben’s murder at the breakfast table.

In the interview published on the Cambridge college’s website, the former Traitor shared some highlights of his time on the show, while also opening up about his time as a Cambridge student.

Speaking about his first day on The Traitors, Hugo compared the experience to starting Cambridge: “Initially, meeting my fellow players reminded me very much of Freshers’ Week. It was completely acceptable to just talk to people and learn more about them. We all bonded instantly”.

But unlike many Cambridge students, Hugo was not involved in the college rowing scene. He admitted: “While at Downing, I also managed to avoid being recruited by the boaties – so maybe I picked up a few diversion and deception tactics too!”.

Hugo says he still remains “closely connected” to Downing all these years later  – “I celebrated my 50th birthday at the College last year and I’m already planning my next visit for later this year”.

The Traitors offered him the opportunity to “study the ‘herd mentality’ of a group from the inside”, drawing on the skills he had learnt during his time in the legal profession.

“I wanted to see how people think, how they’re influenced, and—most importantly—how they reach a consensus when the stakes are that high”, Hugo explained.

When asked how he felt about being selected as a Traitor, Hugo revealed he was “delighted”, saying: “I don’t think I would have lasted one day as a Faithful”, especially since Rachel said she would have murdered him “in an instant” if he had not been a fellow Traitor. 

His initial plan was to capitalise on his ability to put forward a case and make shrewd observations based on other players’ behaviour, styling himself on “Phantom of the Opera” in being “understated, subtle and modest”.

However, having been so unapologetically vocal from the start, Hugo made himself a target of suspicion for the Faithfuls, who saw this confident and unfazed persona as Traitor behaviour.

Reflecting on this, Hugo said: “I did have a plan, but I didn’t really stick to it […] I kept forgetting to pretend to be a Faithful which is ultimately what you must do as a Traitor”.

Furthermore, the twist of this year’s series, the selection of a “Secret Traitor” (whose identity was kept concealed from the Traitors) did not initially go down well with Hugo, who claimed he did not require “middle management or supervision”.

Hugo admitted: “I changed my game plan slightly to hunt [them] down […] ultimately becoming a bit obsessed and taking a very high risk”.

When asked how he felt about being voted out by fellow Traitor Stephen, Hugo just laughed it off, saying: “Traitors gonna Trait, Trait, Trait, Trait, Trait. You’ve just got to shake it off! I would have done the same thing to Stephen. It’s only a game […] and he was the best dressed Traitor”.

Hugo has since returned to work, now pivoting towards “advisory-focused roles”, but he maintains that his time on Traitors was “a brilliant interlude” in his legal career, asking “Who could resist the chance to join a televised murder mystery?”.

Hugo told Downing that even though the experience itself had been “incredibly rewarding”, if he had won, he would have donated the prize money to a charitable cause: “My goal was always to donate any winnings to a human rights charity”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hugo D Bailey (@hugodbailey)

Looking ahead to the future, Hugo is currently training for the London Marathon in April, and he continues to be recognised by fans in public.

“Everyone has been so positive and friendly, it has been wonderful. I have been asked for a few selfies in the street which has been fun”.

As the series slowly approaches its finale, Hugo will be watching just as intently as other Traitors fans across the country: “I too am glued to the television as we do not know the result”.

Despite being betrayed by a fellow Traitor, Hugo is still rooting for the Traitors.

“I am still very much ‘Team Traitor’ and hope they go on to win. I think that Rachel is currently in a very strong position and I am looking forward to seeing what happens.”

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Cambridge Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram @hugodbailey and @downingcollege_cambridge

Eve Rann | Guides

Read Next

From wild party animal to master liar: The chaotic life of The Traitors’ Rachel Duffy

Jessie from The Traitors reveals her real connection to Jack after getting murdered

The Traitors 2026 contestant announces she’s pregnant, just months after filming ended

Latest
queen's university belfast and the university of cambridge with students some of the least popular russell group unis

The least popular Russell Group unis this year, based on how few students bothered to apply

Claudia Cox

Way more people apply for The Traitors than for Russell Group unis….

Matthew reveals he had a sneaky plan to win The Traitors by betraying his best mate

Hebe Hancock

I wish we’d seen it play out

Faraaz’s real-life job outside The Traitors, that’s helped him secretly hunt down Rachel

Ellissa Bain

Faraazatha Christie has risen

Bonnie Blue

Good god, Bonnie Blue’s new 1,000 men stunt is ‘breeding mission’ and she wants to get pregnant

Hayley Soen

She delayed the challenge to match her fertility window

Connor Storrie

‘Cheek clapping’ on Heated Rivalry aside, Connor Storrie spoke about his real-life sexuality

Kieran Galpin

There are rumours he’s dating his Heated Rivalry co-star

Love Saves The Day reveals first lineup for 2026

Jemima Kenley

The first artists for Love Saves The Day 2026 have been confirmed, revealing a line of DnB, house, techno and pop

We asked and you delivered: The Lancs Tab roasts your lock screens

Emma Netscher

Some of you really need to reconsider what you’re looking at every time you get a notification

Nicola Peltz

Explained: The Nicola Peltz abusing her nanny claims, which people are dredging up

Kieran Galpin

Others accused her of threatening staff members ‘as sport’

Hugo Lodge: ‘The Traitors reminded me of Cambridge Freshers’ Week’

Eve Rann

The banished Traitor managed to avoid ‘being recruited by the boaties’ while he was a student at Downing

celebs Victoria dance Brooklyn Beckham wedding

The celebs who could’ve witnessed Victoria’s ‘inappropriate’ dance at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding

Suchismita Ghosh

Legally, no one except Brooklyn and Nicola can release the ‘first dance’ video

queen's university belfast and the university of cambridge with students some of the least popular russell group unis

The least popular Russell Group unis this year, based on how few students bothered to apply

Claudia Cox

Way more people apply for The Traitors than for Russell Group unis….

Matthew reveals he had a sneaky plan to win The Traitors by betraying his best mate

Hebe Hancock

I wish we’d seen it play out

Faraaz’s real-life job outside The Traitors, that’s helped him secretly hunt down Rachel

Ellissa Bain

Faraazatha Christie has risen

Bonnie Blue

Good god, Bonnie Blue’s new 1,000 men stunt is ‘breeding mission’ and she wants to get pregnant

Hayley Soen

She delayed the challenge to match her fertility window

Connor Storrie

‘Cheek clapping’ on Heated Rivalry aside, Connor Storrie spoke about his real-life sexuality

Kieran Galpin

There are rumours he’s dating his Heated Rivalry co-star

Love Saves The Day reveals first lineup for 2026

Jemima Kenley

The first artists for Love Saves The Day 2026 have been confirmed, revealing a line of DnB, house, techno and pop

We asked and you delivered: The Lancs Tab roasts your lock screens

Emma Netscher

Some of you really need to reconsider what you’re looking at every time you get a notification

Nicola Peltz

Explained: The Nicola Peltz abusing her nanny claims, which people are dredging up

Kieran Galpin

Others accused her of threatening staff members ‘as sport’

Hugo Lodge: ‘The Traitors reminded me of Cambridge Freshers’ Week’

Eve Rann

The banished Traitor managed to avoid ‘being recruited by the boaties’ while he was a student at Downing

celebs Victoria dance Brooklyn Beckham wedding

The celebs who could’ve witnessed Victoria’s ‘inappropriate’ dance at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding

Suchismita Ghosh

Legally, no one except Brooklyn and Nicola can release the ‘first dance’ video