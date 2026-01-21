Revealed: The Cambridge Union term card and every speaker for Lent 2026

Personally, I’m most excited for the performative male contest

As Lent term begins, so does the rush of renowned speakers and fiery debates in the Cambridge Union. Anticipation is great. What intriguing topics will be sparred over? Which famous speakers will the union open its doors too? Which motions will be overwhelmingly defeated, and which will be passed with a soaring majority?

Whether you’re the type to call “point of information”, or just want to sit back and watch the debate unfold, there are nine debates this term to watch out for. There are lots of other events on show, including a comedy debate and even a performative male contest!

I have listed below all the different events the union is putting on this term, including debates, speakers and other events.

Debates





Thursday 22nd January: THB The Time Has Come for a Radical British Left

Thursday 29th January: THB Science Should Pursue Immortality

Thursday 5th February: THB Nationalism Has no Place in the 21st Century

Thursday 12th February: THB in the Right to Offend

Thursday 19th February: THB AI Should be Allowed to Make Decisions About Human Life

Thursday 26th February: THB Western Feminism Has Failed Men

Thursday 5th March: THB We Are in a New Cold War

Thursday 12th March: THB British Identity is Inherently Colonial

Thursday 19th March: THB The Right Wing is Today’s Biggest Threat to Free Expression

Comedy/Varsity Debates

Monday 16th February: Comedy Debate – THW Date an AI Programme

Monday 2nd February: Varsity Debate – THW Ignore University Rankings

Monday 23rd February: Varsity Debate – THW Abolish Colleges

Speakers

Monday 26th January: Eva Clarke BEM

Saturday 31st January: Ng Teck Han

Tuesday 3rd February: Tinie Tempah

Tuesday 10th February: Jessica Mann

Friday 20th February: Gabriel Attal

Friday 27th February: Namal Rajapashka

Tuesday 3rd March: Kunal Shah

Monday 9th March: Don McLean

Date TBC: Baroness Sayeeda Warsi

Date TBC: Naledi Pandor

Date TBC: Mahmoud Mamdani

Date TBC: Mohannad Shtayyeh

Date TBC: India Amarteifio

Events

Sunday 1st February: Town vs Gown Fight

Friday and Saturday 6-7th February: The Motherland Conference

Wednesday 11th February: Performative Male Contest

Friday 13th February: Cupid’s House Party

Saturday and Sunday 21st-22nd February: The Union Play

Tuesday 24th February: Fighting Breast Cancer Pink Week Panel

Wednesday 4th March: Women’s History Month Panel

Friday 6th March: CUCFS 2026

Wednesday 11th March: LGBTQ+ History Month Panel

Sunday 15th March: Academy Awards Night

With this variety of events, you’ll be sure to find something up your street. And as for which motions pass, and which motions fail – that’s completely up to you.

