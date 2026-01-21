Revealed: The Cambridge Union term card and every speaker for Lent 2026
Personally, I’m most excited for the performative male contest
As Lent term begins, so does the rush of renowned speakers and fiery debates in the Cambridge Union. Anticipation is great. What intriguing topics will be sparred over? Which famous speakers will the union open its doors too? Which motions will be overwhelmingly defeated, and which will be passed with a soaring majority?
Whether you’re the type to call “point of information”, or just want to sit back and watch the debate unfold, there are nine debates this term to watch out for. There are lots of other events on show, including a comedy debate and even a performative male contest!
I have listed below all the different events the union is putting on this term, including debates, speakers and other events.
Debates
Thursday 22nd January: THB The Time Has Come for a Radical British Left
Thursday 29th January: THB Science Should Pursue Immortality
Thursday 5th February: THB Nationalism Has no Place in the 21st Century
Thursday 12th February: THB in the Right to Offend
Thursday 19th February: THB AI Should be Allowed to Make Decisions About Human Life
Thursday 26th February: THB Western Feminism Has Failed Men
Thursday 5th March: THB We Are in a New Cold War
Thursday 12th March: THB British Identity is Inherently Colonial
Thursday 19th March: THB The Right Wing is Today’s Biggest Threat to Free Expression
Comedy/Varsity Debates
Monday 16th February: Comedy Debate – THW Date an AI Programme
Monday 2nd February: Varsity Debate – THW Ignore University Rankings
Monday 23rd February: Varsity Debate – THW Abolish Colleges
Speakers
Monday 26th January: Eva Clarke BEM
Saturday 31st January: Ng Teck Han
Tuesday 3rd February: Tinie Tempah
Tuesday 10th February: Jessica Mann
Friday 20th February: Gabriel Attal
Friday 27th February: Namal Rajapashka
Tuesday 3rd March: Kunal Shah
Monday 9th March: Don McLean
Date TBC: Baroness Sayeeda Warsi
Date TBC: Naledi Pandor
Date TBC: Mahmoud Mamdani
Date TBC: Mohannad Shtayyeh
Date TBC: India Amarteifio
Events
Sunday 1st February: Town vs Gown Fight
Friday and Saturday 6-7th February: The Motherland Conference
Wednesday 11th February: Performative Male Contest
Friday 13th February: Cupid’s House Party
Saturday and Sunday 21st-22nd February: The Union Play
Tuesday 24th February: Fighting Breast Cancer Pink Week Panel
Wednesday 4th March: Women’s History Month Panel
Friday 6th March: CUCFS 2026
Wednesday 11th March: LGBTQ+ History Month Panel
Sunday 15th March: Academy Awards Night
With this variety of events, you’ll be sure to find something up your street. And as for which motions pass, and which motions fail – that’s completely up to you.
