People are panicking over the Animal Crossing Switch 2 update – so here’s how to actually get it

2 hours ago

The Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is finally here, but loads of players are confused because they can’t find the update, so here’s how to actually get it.

Basically, the long-awaited gaming 3.0 update has started rolling out, bringing with it a shiny new Resort Hotel, a Reset Service, and loads of quality-of-life changes. However, depending on your console, you might need to do a bit of manual checking to access everything.

Why you might not see the update straight away

So, if you already own Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the update doesn’t always download automatically. That’s why some players think it hasn’t arrived yet, even though it has.

To check for it, just:

Go to your Home Menu

Highlight Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Press the + button

Select Software Update

You’ll need an internet connection, but the update itself is free and available on all Switch consoles.

What’s different on Switch 2?

While the 3.0 update is available to everyone, the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition includes a few extra bonuses. These include exclusive quality-of-life upgrades like a megaphone to talk to villagers and an expanded multiplayer limit, which jumps from eight players to 12.

If you already own the original game, you can grab the Switch 2 upgrade pack for $4.99 from Nintendo’s digital store. If you’re completely new to the game and playing on Switch 2, the full version costs $64.99.

Once the update is installed, you can jump straight in, as long as you’ve already unlocked Kapp’n. You’ll know it’s worked if Isabelle announces that a hotel has opened on the pier.

What’s new in the 3.0 update?

At the new Resort Hotel, you can decorate guest rooms, choose furniture, and even design outfits for mannequins in the souvenir shop. Mr Resetti also plays a bigger role now, helping players tidy up their islands with a brand new Reset Service.

On top of that, home storage has increased to 9,000 items, and there’s new Nintendo crossover content too. If you’ve got compatible Zelda or Splatoon Amiibos, you can unlock themed furniture, clothes, and wallpapers.

There’s even more good news: Nintendo Switch Online members can now design and save up to three islands.

