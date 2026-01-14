Teenager accused of murdering ‘girlfriend’ because she blocked her on TikTok

2 hours ago

A teenager has died, and another is in police custody on suspicion of murder after an alleged argument over getting blocked on TikTok.

Last Thursday, Louisiana police found 18-year-old Kassidy Jackson seriously wounded after she suffered two gunshots. Later that same day, 19-year-old Paulasia Banks turned herself in to the police and was charged with first-degree murder.

According to police records obtained by The Advocate, Kassidy was at home with another female partner when she was visited by Paulasia and two unnamed men, who allegedly forced their way into the house. The police affidavit claims that Paulasia demanded that Klassidy explain why she hadn’t responded to her messages from 10am to 1pm and why she had blocked her on TikTok.

Paulasia allegedly started fighting with another partner who was at the house, before the unnamed partner managed to get away, according to police record. The unnamed partner heard a gunshot from another room in the house, and when she returned, she found Kassidy on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound. Paulasia then allegedly left the scene with the two men she arrived with, without calling for help.

The 19-year-old told police she had been dating Kassidy for several months, a claim the other girlfriend denies.

In a police questioning after her arrest, Paulasia claimed she had tried to speak to Kassidy, who then pushed her out of the kitchen and closed the door on her. Paulasia then said she shot through the door. The police record doesn’t clarify exactly how many shots she fired.

After arriving at the scene, police took Kassidy to the hospital, where she tragically died from her wounds not long after.

Paulasia is now being held at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in Louisiana on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated burglary. The investigation is ongoing, and it’s not clear if she’s being held with or without bail.

