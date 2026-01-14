The Tab

Freshers’ reflections: The no good, the bad, and the ugly

Whether it’s your ghost of past, present or future, the horrors of first year are simply unavoidable

Maddison Lee | Guides

As we near the beginning of term two, it calls to reflect on the horror that is Freshers’ and the truly incredible experience of living with people who should never be left alone in their lives. As the search for second year housing grows more stressful, you hear yourself questioning whether these people can change, or will the horrors continue? To help with this, I have combined some of the most horrific Freshers’ stories I have heard, to either help you realise you’re better off than most, or be a wake-up call to escape the living arrangements now before it’s too late.

These have all been submitted anonymously for maximum entertainment and divided into sections that I deemed appropriate for your storytelling engagement.

Fire

Fire safety is clearly something most freshers have ignored, with stories of setting not only food and accommodations but also themselves on fire! Starting our horror stories off with some strong, truly questionable actions by this year’s cohort of first-years.

  • “Leaving the stove on, smoking up the entire kitchen by leaving chicken unattended on said stove”
  • The mysterious start of the year Metalworks fire – I mean, really, what did happen and why is nobody talking about it?
  • “Flatmate set himself on fire (he’s fine)”

Knives

Now we head into a submission that both scars me and, I’m sure, themselves. The thought of running kitchen safety classes should have perhaps passed through the university’s mind before letting flatmates roam free with un-child-proofed knives.

  • “Flatmate playing the knife game at afters and nicked an artery, spurting blood through the kitchen”

Toilet

Most Read

the traitors jade and cardigan

I’m gagging at how much the PhD student Jade’s vibey cardigan on The Traitors cost

Run Away what happened Henry

This hidden detail in Harlan Coben’s Run Away explains what actually happened to Henry at the end

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

Toilet-related issues are clearly inevitable, with drunken escapades and a myriad of dietary-related issues that come with living alone and having to fend for yourself. However, these stories truly take the cake for me in their utterly disgusting nature that forces me to interrogate what humanity has come to.

  • “Toilet broke – carried shit out in a bag”
  • “Threw a house party, seven lads pissed in kettles and boiled them”
  • “Left stains on the actual toilet seat”
  • “Poo outside flatmates’ door”
  • “Group digs out clogged toilet with a broomstick”
  • “Poo found in our shower, the two of us were forced to clean it, despite it not being ours, creating mustard gas in the process”

Just plain stupid

And to finalise these tales of pure horror, I give you a list of submissions I deemed as just complete and utter stupidity. Now, don’t be alarmed if you find yourself thinking “how could someone even do this?”, trust me, I did too. Hopefully, this will add perspective to some of your fears, or it won’t: in which case, run!

  • “Girl made yoghurt, ran out of places to store it, so put it in the oven”
  • “Flatmate pickling raw chicken in a Tupperware in the cupboard for days”
  • “UWE boy mixed ket, cocaine and vodka, only to k hole in the kitchen and give the house scabies”
  • “Next door left tap on, flooding his and my room”
  • “Flatmate got drunk and tried breaking down the door”
  • “A guy went round flat smashing the walls with a hammer”

Stories that truly send a shiver down my spine. Whilst these horror stories may have been better shared around the campfire by dimmed candlelight, I hope this article has provided some solace to your own personal housing nightmares.

Maddison Lee | Guides
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

The must-visit spots in Bristol’s coolest neighbourhood

Second man arrested after cyclist killed in ‘hit-and-run’ on Bristol High Street

Too much of a good thing: the victims of university overcrowding

Latest

‘Sloppy work’: University of Manchester staff member wins tribunal over misgendering claim

Francesca Eke

Karenne Sylvester argued that the university had discriminated against her on the basis of disability

the traitors harriet and her jacket and also rachel

We hunted down Harriet’s jacket from The Traitors, and we’re still recovering from the price

Claudia Cox

Well, the castle probably gets drafty…

st andrews university fire

Thick smoke billows from University of St Andrews building after fire breaks out

Francesca Eke

Emergency services were called to the New Technology Building this afternoon

Ned’s Declassified cast share tragic reason they won’t try to help Tylor Chase anymore

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I have to stay compassionately detached’

I left my good job in the Navy to become a p*rnstar, and it hasn’t exactly gone to plan

Ellissa Bain

It gets so much worse

People We Meet on Vacation editing error

Netflix’s People We Meet on Vacation has a sloppy editing error everyone seems to have missed

Suchismita Ghosh

You won’t unsee once you spot it

the traitors jack jessie who are maybe related who knows

All available evidence that Jessie and Jack on The Traitors are secretly related, examined

Claudia Cox

Exhibit B: She muttered ‘I love you’

Love Island All Stars start date

Breaking: Love Island All Stars return date confirmed after wildfires delayed filming

Hayley Soen

ITV is throwing in an extra episode, too!

Hold on, The Traitors’ youngest contestant Faraaz is actually secretly loaded

Hebe Hancock

He’s a bit of a dark horse

New year, new you? Here’s how you can actually stick to your New Year’s resolutions in 2026

Hannah Cain

We’re living our best student lives this year

‘Sloppy work’: University of Manchester staff member wins tribunal over misgendering claim

Francesca Eke

Karenne Sylvester argued that the university had discriminated against her on the basis of disability

the traitors harriet and her jacket and also rachel

We hunted down Harriet’s jacket from The Traitors, and we’re still recovering from the price

Claudia Cox

Well, the castle probably gets drafty…

st andrews university fire

Thick smoke billows from University of St Andrews building after fire breaks out

Francesca Eke

Emergency services were called to the New Technology Building this afternoon

Ned’s Declassified cast share tragic reason they won’t try to help Tylor Chase anymore

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I have to stay compassionately detached’

I left my good job in the Navy to become a p*rnstar, and it hasn’t exactly gone to plan

Ellissa Bain

It gets so much worse

People We Meet on Vacation editing error

Netflix’s People We Meet on Vacation has a sloppy editing error everyone seems to have missed

Suchismita Ghosh

You won’t unsee once you spot it

the traitors jack jessie who are maybe related who knows

All available evidence that Jessie and Jack on The Traitors are secretly related, examined

Claudia Cox

Exhibit B: She muttered ‘I love you’

Love Island All Stars start date

Breaking: Love Island All Stars return date confirmed after wildfires delayed filming

Hayley Soen

ITV is throwing in an extra episode, too!

Hold on, The Traitors’ youngest contestant Faraaz is actually secretly loaded

Hebe Hancock

He’s a bit of a dark horse

New year, new you? Here’s how you can actually stick to your New Year’s resolutions in 2026

Hannah Cain

We’re living our best student lives this year