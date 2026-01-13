The Tab

Second man arrested after cyclist killed in ‘hit-and-run’

A second person has been arrested after a cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run on Bristol High Street.

Jemima Kenley | News

A second man has been arrested following a serious collision involving a cyclist on North Street in Bedminster on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred shortly after 12.30pm on Sunday 11th January, when a cyclist was hit by a car on the busy High Street. Members of the public attempted to help before the emergency services arrived, but the cyclist unfortunately died at the scene.

The vehicle involved in the ‘hit-and-run’ did not remain at the scene and had fled once the emergency services had arrived. Officers later managed to trace and recover the car after investigating the area.

Image via Freya Waters

A man in his twenties was initially arrested, Avon and Somerset Police said he was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop, and driving whilst unfit. Police have since confirmed that a second suspect has also been arrested. In an update released on Monday morning, officers said an ‘adult teenager’ has been taken into police custody under the same suspicions.

Police shared:

“The deceased’s next of kin have been notified and a specialist family liaison officer will offer support to them during this incredibly difficult time”.

Avon and Somerset police are continuing to appeal for information from anyone who was present in the area around the time of the collision, or may possesses footage from dashcams, doorbells or CCTV systems.

The investigation is continuing as officers work hard to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Cover image via Google Maps and Unsplash

Jemima Kenley | News
