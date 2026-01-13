Oxford student, 23, found guilty of possessing 514 indecent images while at university

1 hour ago

A 23-year-old Oxford student has been sentenced for possessing 514 indecent images of children.

Police found Benjamin Chavasse with these images in March 2023, while he was a student at Oxford Brookes University. Chavasse claimed other people blackmailed him to send these pictures to them.

Chavasse pleaded guilty to possessing 304 category A images. These are defined as “images involving penetrative sexual activity, sexual activity with an animal or sadism”. He also admitted to having 113 category B images, which involve “non-penetrative sexual activity”, 97 other category C indecent images, and eight images classed as being extreme pornography.

The court placed a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order on Chavasse. He also received a two-year community order. Chavasse must pay £200, complete 180 hours of unpaid work, and attend 30 days of rehabilitation activities. The devices seized during the investigation will be destroyed.

According to the Oxford Mail, Chavasse’s lawyer Peter Du Feu said: “He was at Oxford Brookes University and he was isolated. He wasn’t coping well, so he resorted to this behaviour for the first time in his life. It was overwhelming for him.

“His parents are endlessly supportive. He is a vulnerable young man and they are addressing that as a family. He cannot comprehend he was able to access that number of images.”

Chavasse is from the Hammersmith area of London.

