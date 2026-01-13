The Tab
oxford as a student has been sentenced for possessing indecent images

Oxford student, 23, found guilty of possessing 514 indecent images while at university

His lawyer claimed he felt ‘isolated’ at university

Claudia Cox | News

A 23-year-old Oxford student has been sentenced for possessing 514 indecent images of children.

Police found Benjamin Chavasse with these images in March 2023, while he was a student at Oxford Brookes University. Chavasse claimed other people blackmailed him to send these pictures to them.

The John Henry Brookes Building at Oxford Brookes University's Headington Campua(Credit: Pierre Marshall)

The John Henry Brookes Building at Oxford Brookes University’s Headington Campua
(Credit: Pierre Marshall)

Chavasse pleaded guilty to possessing 304 category A images. These are defined as “images involving penetrative sexual activity, sexual activity with an animal or sadism”. He also admitted to having 113 category B images, which involve “non-penetrative sexual activity”, 97 other category C indecent images, and eight images classed as being extreme pornography.

The court placed a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order on Chavasse. He also received a two-year community order. Chavasse must pay £200, complete 180 hours of unpaid work, and attend 30 days of rehabilitation activities. The devices seized during the investigation will be destroyed.

oxford student found guilty of indecent images

A view over the city of Oxford (Image via Canva)

According to the Oxford Mail, Chavasse’s lawyer Peter Du Feu said: “He was at Oxford Brookes University and he was isolated. He wasn’t coping well, so he resorted to this behaviour for the first time in his life. It was overwhelming for him.

“His parents are endlessly supportive. He is a vulnerable young man and they are addressing that as a family. He cannot comprehend he was able to access that number of images.”

Chavasse is from the Hammersmith area of London.

For more news about universities, follow The Tab on Instagram.

More on: News Oxford University
Claudia Cox | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

Exeter student attempts CPR after man found unresponsive in city centre

Leeds and Cambridge University project will teach Muslim moonsighting practice

russell group unis numbers shrinking university of cambridge then somewhere in london

The Russell Group unis where student numbers are actually shrinking now

Latest
Stranger Things doc revelations finale

These 11 shocking revelations from the Stranger Things doc expose wild truths about the finale

Suchismita Ghosh

‘God, I don’t know how to play this’

Secret finale notes in new Stranger Things doc ‘finally answer’ if Eleven is really dead

Ellissa Bain

I’m freaking out

Matthew from The Traitors reveals church tried to ‘cure’ him of being gay, and it’s so sad

Hebe Hancock

His story is incredible

Cynthia Ariabna

Oh no, there’s been a tragic update in Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s relationship

Kieran Galpin

2026 is off to a depressing start

oxford as a student has been sentenced for possessing indecent images

Oxford student, 23, found guilty of possessing 514 indecent images while at university

Claudia Cox

His lawyer claimed he felt ‘isolated’ at university

Viral Barbie audio clip

F**k? Barbie? People are losing their heads over what they hear in this viral clip

Hayley Soen

I hear both!

Exeter student attempts CPR after man found unresponsive in city centre

Lauren Adams

Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene

Love Is Blind couple baby

Love Is Blind couple share they’ve welcomed first baby together and it’s adorable

Hayley Soen

I’m so happy for them

Divorce gate Stranger Things theory

Divorce gate explained as people blame this Stranger Things theory for the unsatisfying finale

Suchismita Ghosh

Move over conformity gate, there’s a new theory in the Stranger Things universe

Influencer Lorna Luxe shares tragic update about her husband’s stage four cancer

Ellissa Bain

‘We’ve had some pretty devastating news’

Stranger Things doc revelations finale

These 11 shocking revelations from the Stranger Things doc expose wild truths about the finale

Suchismita Ghosh

‘God, I don’t know how to play this’

Secret finale notes in new Stranger Things doc ‘finally answer’ if Eleven is really dead

Ellissa Bain

I’m freaking out

Matthew from The Traitors reveals church tried to ‘cure’ him of being gay, and it’s so sad

Hebe Hancock

His story is incredible

Cynthia Ariabna

Oh no, there’s been a tragic update in Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s relationship

Kieran Galpin

2026 is off to a depressing start

oxford as a student has been sentenced for possessing indecent images

Oxford student, 23, found guilty of possessing 514 indecent images while at university

Claudia Cox

His lawyer claimed he felt ‘isolated’ at university

Viral Barbie audio clip

F**k? Barbie? People are losing their heads over what they hear in this viral clip

Hayley Soen

I hear both!

Exeter student attempts CPR after man found unresponsive in city centre

Lauren Adams

Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene

Love Is Blind couple baby

Love Is Blind couple share they’ve welcomed first baby together and it’s adorable

Hayley Soen

I’m so happy for them

Divorce gate Stranger Things theory

Divorce gate explained as people blame this Stranger Things theory for the unsatisfying finale

Suchismita Ghosh

Move over conformity gate, there’s a new theory in the Stranger Things universe

Influencer Lorna Luxe shares tragic update about her husband’s stage four cancer

Ellissa Bain

‘We’ve had some pretty devastating news’