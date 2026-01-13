Exeter student attempts CPR after man found unresponsive in city centre

Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene

Students from the University of Exeter responded to a medical emergency in the city centre on Saturday afternoon, after a man was found unresponsive on Sidwell Street.

At around 2.45 pm, an Exeter University student came across a man lying “upside down” on steps near Sidwell Street.

The student described the man as being “blue in the face” and called 999.

Emergency services guided the student to administer CPR until further help arrived. A second passer-by, a medical student, also stopped to assist the man.

Following attempts to provide care, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after, emergency services attended and police cordoned off an area around the Taco Bell and Istanbul restaurants.

A police spokesman confirmed the man’s death is not being considered suspicious and that a report will be submitted to the coroner.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: “We were called by the ambulance service at 3pm on Saturday 10th January following a report of a concern for welfare for a man on Sidwell Street, Exeter.

“Despite the best efforts of members of the public, and paramedics, a local man in his 40s was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“His next of kin has been informed”.

Anyone affected by the incident is encouraged to seek support, with wellbeing services available through the University and local organisations.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123. Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

