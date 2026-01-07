Man tragically dies after getting paid to do extreme challenge on private livestream

3 hours ago

A 37-year-old Spanish streamer suddenly died on stream after allegedly being paid to do a very dangerous challenge on a New Year’s Eve livestream.

Sergio Jimenez was hosting a private stream on New Year’s Eve when the alleged incident happened. According to coverage by Spanish outlets, translated by People, Sergio was doing extreme challenges for money. The streamer went by Sssanchopanza on Twitch and Kick.

He used to collaborate regularly with Simón Pérez, another creator in the same sphere. Simón claimed in a YouTube livestream that Sergio consumed six grams of cocaine and an undisclosed amount of whiskey on the night of his death.

Sergio’s mum Teresa, who he lived with, found him unresponsive in the early hours of New Year’s Day. She gave a statement to Spanish news outlet El Periodico about the moment she saw him.

“I got up to go to the bathroom just before 2am and saw the door to his room was ajar. I asked him what he was doing, but he didn’t answer. I tried to go in, but there were clothes or something on the bedroom floor, and I couldn’t,” she said.

“I kept asking him from outside, but he didn’t answer. I could see him kneeling on the bed, as if he were praying.”

Teresa said she was warned about Sergio’s dangerous livestream activities by his older brother “several months ago”.

Spanish police have not issued a direct statement, but have shared a warning video about similar challenges after the incident.

Hi ha reptes virals amb què et jugues alguna cosa més que uns likes. No hi participis si poses la teva vida o la teva integritat física en perill. pic.twitter.com/nJVf09Ad8P — Mossos (@mossos) January 6, 2026

“The consequences of these trends can range from intoxication to physical and psychological effects and can also have a negative impact on their reputation, affecting job and academic opportunities due to the digital footprint left behind. It’s important to be aware that some trends can have consequences if they involve acts of vandalism or aggression,” a representative said, translated by People.