The Tab

Man tragically dies after getting paid to do extreme challenge on private livestream

His mum has released a statement

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

A 37-year-old Spanish streamer suddenly died on stream after allegedly being paid to do a very dangerous challenge on a New Year’s Eve livestream.

Sergio Jimenez was hosting a private stream on New Year’s Eve when the alleged incident happened. According to coverage by Spanish outlets, translated by People, Sergio was doing extreme challenges for money. The streamer went by Sssanchopanza on Twitch and Kick.

He used to collaborate regularly with Simón Pérez, another creator in the same sphere. Simón claimed in a YouTube livestream that Sergio consumed six grams of cocaine and an undisclosed amount of whiskey on the night of his death.

via Kick

Sergio’s mum Teresa, who he lived with, found him unresponsive in the early hours of New Year’s Day. She gave a statement to Spanish news outlet El Periodico about the moment she saw him.

“I got up to go to the bathroom just before 2am and saw the door to his room was ajar. I asked him what he was doing, but he didn’t answer. I tried to go in, but there were clothes or something on the bedroom floor, and I couldn’t,” she said.

“I kept asking him from outside, but he didn’t answer. I could see him kneeling on the bed, as if he were praying.”

Teresa said she was warned about Sergio’s dangerous livestream activities by his older brother “several months ago”.

Spanish police have not issued a direct statement, but have shared a warning video about similar challenges after the incident.

Most Read

The Traitors schedule has shifted again, so here’s the full timetable for series four

I film my straight boyfriend sleeping with other men, and I see no problem with it

Stranger Things

As people lose their minds over secret Stranger Things episode, Netflix drops new trailer

“The consequences of these trends can range from intoxication to physical and psychological effects and can also have a negative impact on their reputation, affecting job and academic opportunities due to the digital footprint left behind. It’s important to be aware that some trends can have consequences if they involve acts of vandalism or aggression,” a representative said, translated by People.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram

More on: Influencers News Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

TikTok algorithm glitch with for you page showing old videos

Yes, it’s a glitch: Why your TikTok algorithm is showing you videos you’ve already watched

Hellish clip shows Manchester student flat destroyed after party, with radiator hanging off wall

‘News Daddy’ Dylan Page is officially leaving TikTok after explosive allegations

Latest
rusell group unis where rents rising bristol and exeter

The Russell Group unis where rent is rising by the most alarming amounts this year

Claudia Cox

Sorry, Cardiff students…

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk life Norway now

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk’s life in Norway now after being left with a broken spine in Dubai

Suchismita Ghosh

She can finally walk again

Woman who challenged herself to have s*x every day for a year shares wild impact it had

Hayley Soen

That’s got to hurt

Lara Raj from KATSEYE has a ‘boyfriend’ Orlando and people weirdly care about the age gap

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been spotted together loads

hayleyy

TikToker’s famous ex-husband is suing her over these filthy comments about his junk

Kieran Galpin

They actually split up because it was seriously affecting their bedroom activities

Uni of Manchester VC’s relocation benefits worth more than median staff salary

Jessica Owen

Professor Duncan Ivison also received £51,000 in pension contributions last year

Man who makes spicy OnlyFans content with grandma reveals wild reason they do it

Ellissa Bain

They have a 53 year age gap

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

Hayley Soen

They said they were ‘often topless’ around each other before, so this came next

Run Away what happened Henry

This hidden detail in Harlan Coben’s Run Away explains what actually happened to Henry at the end

Suchismita Ghosh

I completely missed it

Body of 22-year-old Nottingham student found in Norwich woodland

Esther Knowles

Xavier MacLeod Conway died just days before Christmas

rusell group unis where rents rising bristol and exeter

The Russell Group unis where rent is rising by the most alarming amounts this year

Claudia Cox

Sorry, Cardiff students…

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk life Norway now

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk’s life in Norway now after being left with a broken spine in Dubai

Suchismita Ghosh

She can finally walk again

Woman who challenged herself to have s*x every day for a year shares wild impact it had

Hayley Soen

That’s got to hurt

Lara Raj from KATSEYE has a ‘boyfriend’ Orlando and people weirdly care about the age gap

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been spotted together loads

hayleyy

TikToker’s famous ex-husband is suing her over these filthy comments about his junk

Kieran Galpin

They actually split up because it was seriously affecting their bedroom activities

Uni of Manchester VC’s relocation benefits worth more than median staff salary

Jessica Owen

Professor Duncan Ivison also received £51,000 in pension contributions last year

Man who makes spicy OnlyFans content with grandma reveals wild reason they do it

Ellissa Bain

They have a 53 year age gap

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

Hayley Soen

They said they were ‘often topless’ around each other before, so this came next

Run Away what happened Henry

This hidden detail in Harlan Coben’s Run Away explains what actually happened to Henry at the end

Suchismita Ghosh

I completely missed it

Body of 22-year-old Nottingham student found in Norwich woodland

Esther Knowles

Xavier MacLeod Conway died just days before Christmas