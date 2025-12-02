Oklahoma student claims ‘discrimination’ after essay fails for calling trans identity ‘demonic’

1 hour ago

An Oklahoma student has filed a discrimination report against a graduate assistant after failing an essay for calling trans people “demonic”, and the “transphobic” essay has gone viral.

Here’s what the viral essay actually said

Samantha Fulnecky, who goes to the University of Oklahoma, failed an assignment from her Psychology class after writing what many are calling an “offensive” essay. She was supposed to write a 650-word essay based on “how people are perceived based on societal expectations of gender,” using relevant academic sources to back up her argument, like most college essays.

The 20-year-old defended gender stereotypes based on her religious beliefs, sourcing the Bible throughout her essay and even calling gender-positive ideology “demonic”.

“Society pushing the lie that there are multiple genders and everyone should be whatever they want to be is demonic and severely harms American youth,” she wrote.

“I live my life based on this truth and firmly believe that there would be less gender issues and insecurities in children if they were raised knowing that they do not belong to themselves, but they belong to the Lord.”

The graduate assistant’s response was savage

Samantha completely failed this essay, and her professor, who uses she/they pronouns, spelt out the exact reasons why in her feedback.

“To call an entire group of people ‘demonic’ is highly offensive, especially a minoritised population,” she said. “You can say that strict gender norms don’t create gender stereotypes, but that isn’t true by definition of what a stereotype is. Please note that acknowledging gender stereotypes does not immediately denote a negative connotation, a nuance this article discusses.”

The graduate assistant also called Samantha out for allegedly using harmful language when writing about the transgender community.

“Your paper directly and harshly criticises your peers and their opinions, which are just as valuable as yours. Disagreeing with others is fine, but there is a respectful way to go about it,” she said.

The University of Oklahoma has shared a statement