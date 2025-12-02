The Tab

Oklahoma student claims ‘discrimination’ after essay fails for calling trans identity ‘demonic’

She used the Bible as a source

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

An Oklahoma student has filed a discrimination report against a graduate assistant after failing an essay for calling trans people “demonic”, and the “transphobic” essay has gone viral.

Here’s what the viral essay actually said

Samantha Fulnecky, who goes to the University of Oklahoma, failed an assignment from her Psychology class after writing what many are calling an “offensive” essay. She was supposed to write a 650-word essay based on “how people are perceived based on societal expectations of gender,” using relevant academic sources to back up her argument, like most college essays.

The 20-year-old defended gender stereotypes based on her religious beliefs, sourcing the Bible throughout her essay and even calling gender-positive ideology “demonic”.

“Society pushing the lie that there are multiple genders and everyone should be whatever they want to be is demonic and severely harms American youth,” she wrote.

“I live my life based on this truth and firmly believe that there would be less gender issues and insecurities in children if they were raised knowing that they do not belong to themselves, but they belong to the Lord.”

The graduate assistant’s response was savage

Samantha completely failed this essay, and her professor, who uses she/they pronouns, spelt out the exact reasons why in her feedback.

“To call an entire group of people ‘demonic’ is highly offensive, especially a minoritised population,” she said.  “You can say that strict gender norms don’t create gender stereotypes, but that isn’t true by definition of what a stereotype is. Please note that acknowledging gender stereotypes does not immediately denote a negative connotation, a nuance this article discusses.”

The graduate assistant also called Samantha out for allegedly using harmful language when writing about the transgender community.

“Your paper directly and harshly criticises your peers and their opinions, which are just as valuable as yours. Disagreeing with others is fine, but there is a respectful way to go about it,”  she said.

The University of Oklahoma has shared a statement

After Turning Points Oklahoma, an organisation focused on spreading conservative politics across US campuses, posted a thread about the incident on X, it went from a private incident to a viral scandal. The University of Oklahoma released a statement, revealing they had put the assistant graduate lecturer on administrative leave.

“Upon receiving notice from the student on the grading of an assignment, the University immediately began a full review of the situation and has acted swiftly to address the matter.”

“A formal grade appeals process was conducted. The process resulted in steps to ensure no academic harm to the student from the graded assignments,” the statement continued.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image via Instagram

More on: LGBTQ+ University US Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Keith Castillo gives ‘disgusting’ response after viral video giving homeless people knives

Beauty influencer found dead in suitcase in forest, after sending friends a chilling text

Clavicular

Who is looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular? He gave underage girlfriend anti-fat injection on stream

Latest

The final has begun: Who will you crown The Warwick Tab’s BNOC 2025?

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The power is all in your hands now

Stranger Things Will Byers birthday

Stranger Things has huge continuity error with Will’s birthday, here’s why it might be intentional

Harrison Brocklehurst

The theories are insane

If you’re curious, here’s exactly how you can see your Netflix Wrapped for 2025

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Time to see how long you spent binging your fave shows

Flat Thanksgiving dinners ranked by vibe, not quality: Glasgow Uni edition

Hannah Gross

A chaotic ranking of Glasgow flat Thanksgivings, judged entirely by vibe because the food gave up before we did

Omg guys, an iconic Manchester club is set to reopen after closing nine years ago

Emily Ward

The once-loved venue will return with a ‘no VIP, no phone’ policy

All of the regular jobs I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge had, before he became mega rich

Hebe Hancock

Yes, he was actually a dinner lady

stranger things season five phone number. also steve

Omg, you can phone a number from Stranger Things season five IRL for a sinister response

Claudia Cox

BRB, just ringing up the Hawkins police

It’s time! Here’s how to get your TikTok Wrapped 2025, and see all your yearly stats

Ellissa Bain

You can see exactly how long you spent on the app

Erm, why did no one tell me a Stranger Things spin-off came out this week?! Here are the deets

Kieran Galpin

It’s set between seasons four and five, and it will answer so many questions

The Cardiff Christmas countdown: The 12 day guide for festive fun

Lucy Moore

It’s timeee…get ready to defrost for Christmas

The final has begun: Who will you crown The Warwick Tab’s BNOC 2025?

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The power is all in your hands now

Stranger Things Will Byers birthday

Stranger Things has huge continuity error with Will’s birthday, here’s why it might be intentional

Harrison Brocklehurst

The theories are insane

If you’re curious, here’s exactly how you can see your Netflix Wrapped for 2025

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Time to see how long you spent binging your fave shows

Flat Thanksgiving dinners ranked by vibe, not quality: Glasgow Uni edition

Hannah Gross

A chaotic ranking of Glasgow flat Thanksgivings, judged entirely by vibe because the food gave up before we did

Omg guys, an iconic Manchester club is set to reopen after closing nine years ago

Emily Ward

The once-loved venue will return with a ‘no VIP, no phone’ policy

All of the regular jobs I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge had, before he became mega rich

Hebe Hancock

Yes, he was actually a dinner lady

stranger things season five phone number. also steve

Omg, you can phone a number from Stranger Things season five IRL for a sinister response

Claudia Cox

BRB, just ringing up the Hawkins police

It’s time! Here’s how to get your TikTok Wrapped 2025, and see all your yearly stats

Ellissa Bain

You can see exactly how long you spent on the app

Erm, why did no one tell me a Stranger Things spin-off came out this week?! Here are the deets

Kieran Galpin

It’s set between seasons four and five, and it will answer so many questions

The Cardiff Christmas countdown: The 12 day guide for festive fun

Lucy Moore

It’s timeee…get ready to defrost for Christmas