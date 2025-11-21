The Tab
One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that's STILL kicking off

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Harrison Brocklehurst

Big Brother UK 2025 hasn’t exactly been the peak of the series, and it felt like everybody was giving up with it. Things are not well with Big Brother considering ITV has now fully scrapped the Late and Live aftershow and has announced big changes to the guarantee we’re getting any Celebrity series next year and it’s currently not even in the schedule. This year ended very beefy with a lot of the house divided, notably everyone versus Caroline, Nancy and Sam who came across terribly by the end. Now we’re one week on from the final, the drama is still erupting and it’s messier than ever. Here’s what’s still kicking off one week on from the Big Brother UK 2025 final and all the drama raging.

Removed George is still raging

George, who was removed for things he said in the house that were deemed too bad to even air, has spent his time since the show saying Big Brother is too woke and he’s been cancelled. The usual stuff. His latest allegation is that he claims he tried to go in the show with a towel that had the England flag on it but was told he can’t because it’s too political. He wanted to put it up on his bed.

He says that Big Brother “hates England” and that they let Feyisola have rainbow earrings which were “political” (please do me a favour) and said that Jenny was allowed to wear a t-shirt with the Italian flag that said Italia on it. If he can’t understand the difference in message between putting an England flag towel on his bed and those examples he mentioned then I think we’re a bit beyond help.

Caroline is booting off on Twitter

Caroline Monk has spent her entire time since the show arguing with people who didn’t like her on Twitter. She even claimed she was going to sue the show for defamation but she’s now deleted those tweets so I think she’s realised that’s quite baseless. She is claiming her mother couldn’t leave the house because of all the hate Caroline was getting.

Is she forgetting she was transphobic and argued with everyone and had a one sided beef with the eventual winner and made a show of herself at the reunion? Who can say.

Cameron K going on GB News

One of the most disappointing sagas is that farmer Cameron, who won loads of people over with his open minded nature in the house and had loads of friends and generally came across as a lovely guy, has been dragged for coming out of the series and going straight onto GB News. Yikes.

In other news, Marcus asked Elsa to be his girlfriend

Some happy little Big Brother UK 2025 drama update is Marcus finally asked Elsa to be his girlfriend and she posted it on her Instagram. Was all very wholesome. With half the cast getting dragged, I just love good news!

