Cities every University of York student must visit whilst up North

Let’s be real: Somehow most York students are southern, meaning the North is a widely unexplored area for many (unlike me – a true northern x) York itself is hard to beat, with it’s stunning architecture and pretty landscapes, but the North as a whole is definitely worth exploring. I’ve embarked on what I call my “Northern Tour” and visited as many destinations as I could within a limited budget. I was amazed by some of the English beauty I saw that was easily accessible by train or bus!

As students, it’s crucial for us to take some time for leisure outside of studying and nights out. Exploring what the North has to offer is an exciting, student-budget friendly way to do this. The places on this list are a must-see for any student if you’re looking to enrich your university experience with some easy and inexpensive travelling.

Scarborough

This coastal stunner was just as refreshing in January as it was in the summer. In just under an hour to travel by train, you can take in the seaside beauty of the East Coast. I was lucky with the weather; despite the wintry chill, I had blue skies and sunshine.

When I went, I took a long stroll along the beach, stopped in one of the many arcades on the seafront, and had some delicious fish and chips to end the trip. I took a walk up to the castle and learnt about its past as a medieval fortress, and took in the beautiful views it boasted. I also went in September for Scarborough pride, which was a fabulous celebration of the town’s queer community.

Newcastle

Fun, bustling, and also only an hour to travel by train, Newcastle didn’t disappoint. If you love shopping and exciting student nightlife, you’ll love this city. The nightlife scene here encompasses every music taste and vibe; we went to a metal and emo night, which was incredible! (I did have a sore head the next day though). If nightlife and busyness isn’t for you, Newcastle has fascinating Roman, Norman and Anglo-Saxon history to get stuck into. Newcastle Castle and Cathedral are just two of the many historical sites you could take a look at on your trip.

Carlisle

Despite its two and a half to three hour journey duration by train, Carlisle was a day trip I wouldn’t hesitate to do again. We started the trip with some brunch at a lovely cafe, and progressed through the array of vintage shops and charity shops throughout the city. Carlisle Castle was not open when we went, but given the chance to return, I’d be eager to learn about Cumbrian history, and the city’s historical and cultural links to Scotland.

We did visit a beautiful cathedral – which literally took our breath away: Its intricate stain-glass windows and spotless interior are a beauty to behold. We finished the day with a pub lunch and a cheeky glass of wine – the perfect day if you ask me.

Manchester

An obvious Northern staple and must-visit national highlight, you would never run out of things to do in Manchester. The shops and markets are fantastic, and I’d particularly recommend Afflecks, an indoor market in the city’s Northern Quarter, perfect for anyone interested in alternative or vintage fashion and accessories.

Of course, the greatness of the nightlife and hospitality in Manchester is undisputed, but soaking in everything the city has to offer for a day trip is possible. Multiple trips would also be accepted of course, I guess I’ll just have to visit again.

Malton

Smaller and lesser known, Malton is a beautiful, quiet and scenic market town just East of York. I stumbled upon it as I was travelling to Scarborough, and decided to get off the train and explore. I was only there for a few hours, but definitely could’ve stayed the entire day.

Apparently the home of the Yorkshire pudding, Malton is a great place for foodies, with various bakeries, eateries and delicatessens around the town. Malton has a traditional Sunday market full of art, fashion, food, gifts and interiors that I’d love to visit next time. It also enjoys natural scenic prestige as well as gardens and rivers everywhere you look.