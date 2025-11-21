‘Eggs aren’t getting younger’: Oxford grad’s brutal clapback to vile sexist messages over PhD

3 hours ago

Juliet Turner, an Oxford University graduate, has been forced to contend with disgusting misogynistic comments after she attempted to celebrate receiving her PhD.

The viral story, which has since racked up millions of views, began on Twitter with a seemingly unprovoking celebration. After long years of tireless study and dedication, Juliet Turner celebrated the successful defence of her PhD thesis, The Evolution of Cooperation and Division of Labour in Insects.

“I passed my viva exam! After ~4 years of research, I successfully defended my thesis,” she wrote on Twitter. “You can call me Doctor.”

The post quickly amassed 1.2 million views, and about a thousand disgusting messages from – you guessed it – men who couldn’t stand to see a woman succeed. Specifically, a man called Richard Cooper went equally as viral for his cutting response: “Just look at the degree on that chick – said no man ever.”

Sadly, it sparked an even greater wave of overtly sexist comments by Twitter’s army of keyboard warriors.

🎊 I passed my viva exam! After ~4 years of research, I successfully defended my thesis. You can call me Doctor 😎 pic.twitter.com/U9UUKucGxX — Juliet Turner (@juliet_turner6) November 14, 2025

Gross men dragged Juliet Turner’s PhD post

Juliet Turner didn’t turn away from the slander even once, proudly exposing the men as flagrant sexists with little to no comprehension of the English language, let alone a complex thesis.

“POV: You are a young woman celebrating a recent academic success,” she captioned one post alongside screenshots of various sexist responses.

“One of the biggest reasons men don’t value women’s education is because they do nothing with it. They don’t move the society forward. They don’t feed the home. They don’t make women benevolent. All your degrees, masters and PhD’s do is make you think you can be like men, and if you happen to earn some change from them, all you’ll do is selfishly spend it on yourself and yourself alone,” one person wrote.

POV: you are a young woman celebrating a recent academic success pic.twitter.com/x8aZJvl4ZG — Juliet Turner (@juliet_turner6) November 17, 2025

Another said: “You’ve spent your entire adult life trying to impress men and the institutions men built. You answered their test questions the way they trained you, and you submitted your thesis for their approval. All so the men could certify you acceptable with their piece of paper.”

Someone else just called her an “empty egg carton”, which seemed to be a running theme throughout many of the messages.

“Them eggs aren’t getting younger,” another wrote, as someone else claimed, “You could’ve had four babies in that time, more if you count the precursor degrees.”

But she had the best responses

Imagine seething with rage because I posted about getting my PhD, meanwhile I’m sitting in my beautiful office doing what I love all day ✨ pic.twitter.com/cJIL9NJkqq — Juliet Turner (@juliet_turner6) November 18, 2025

The Juliet Turner Twitter saga would have been more painful if she were deeply affected, but the Oxford University grad is pretty solid in calling out the attacks. She’s also been putting the nasty comments in a long thread for “future sociologists.” She’s doing God’s work.

“‘I’m sure having my photo shared in this derogatory way would be devastating if my motivation for getting a PhD was to impress this guy and women-hating friends. Thankfully, it was not. So I can just laugh about it instead,” she clapped back at Richard Cooper.

On a slightly lighter note, a lot of normal people wanted to know more about her thesis, and Juliet has been explaining the complicated relationships of insects for people who weren’t born in 1885.

