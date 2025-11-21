The Tab
Juliet Turner

‘Eggs aren’t getting younger’: Oxford grad’s brutal clapback to vile sexist messages over PhD

Drag them, queen

Kieran Galpin | News

Juliet Turner, an Oxford University graduate, has been forced to contend with disgusting misogynistic comments after she attempted to celebrate receiving her PhD.

The viral story, which has since racked up millions of views, began on Twitter with a seemingly unprovoking celebration. After long years of tireless study and dedication, Juliet Turner celebrated the successful defence of her PhD thesis, The Evolution of Cooperation and Division of Labour in Insects.

“I passed my viva exam! After ~4 years of research, I successfully defended my thesis,” she wrote on Twitter. “You can call me Doctor.”

The post quickly amassed 1.2 million views, and about a thousand disgusting messages from – you guessed it – men who couldn’t stand to see a woman succeed. Specifically, a man called Richard Cooper went equally as viral for his cutting response: “Just look at the degree on that chick – said no man ever.”

Sadly, it sparked an even greater wave of overtly sexist comments by Twitter’s army of keyboard warriors.

Gross men dragged Juliet Turner’s PhD post

Juliet Turner didn’t turn away from the slander even once, proudly exposing the men as flagrant sexists with little to no comprehension of the English language, let alone a complex thesis.

“POV: You are a young woman celebrating a recent academic success,” she captioned one post alongside screenshots of various sexist responses.

Most Read

Three couples were together at MAFS UK 2025 reunion, but their statuses are very different now

selling sunset cast chrishell definitely not in season ten then chelsea and emma who maybe would be in a season 10

Confirmed: Every Selling Sunset agent who definitely will or won’t return for a season 10

From most to least: How many houses each Selling The OC agent has *actually* sold

“One of the biggest reasons men don’t value women’s education is because they do nothing with it. They don’t move the society forward. They don’t feed the home. They don’t make women benevolent. All your degrees, masters and PhD’s do is make you think you can be like men, and if you happen to earn some change from them, all you’ll do is selfishly spend it on yourself and yourself alone,” one person wrote.

Another said: “You’ve spent your entire adult life trying to impress men and the institutions men built. You answered their test questions the way they trained you, and you submitted your thesis for their approval. All so the men could certify you acceptable with their piece of paper.”

Someone else just called her an “empty egg carton”, which seemed to be a running theme throughout many of the messages.

“Them eggs aren’t getting younger,” another wrote, as someone else claimed, “You could’ve had four babies in that time, more if you count the precursor degrees.”

But she had the best responses

The Juliet Turner Twitter saga would have been more painful if she were deeply affected, but the Oxford University grad is pretty solid in calling out the attacks. She’s also been putting the nasty comments in a long thread for “future sociologists.” She’s doing God’s work.

“‘I’m sure having my photo shared in this derogatory way would be devastating if my motivation for getting a PhD was to impress this guy and women-hating friends. Thankfully, it was not. So I can just laugh about it instead,” she clapped back at Richard Cooper.

On a slightly lighter note, a lot of normal people wanted to know more about her thesis, and Juliet has been explaining the complicated relationships of insects for people who weren’t born in 1885.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Juliet Turner

More on: Oxford University Viral
Kieran Galpin | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

University of Manchester officially ranks 10th in world for 2026 sustainability

It’s official: Durham kind of sucks at Christmas…

UK richest 30 celebs private schools

Famous and privately educated: The UK’s richest under 30 celebs who had a posh head start

Latest

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming