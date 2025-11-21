Brittany Snow reveals the dark hidden meaning of the final shot in Netflix’s The Beast in Me

18 hours ago

Netflix’s new miniseries, The Beast in Me, has already hit the number one spot on the chart, and that’s before people clock the rather sinister ending.

The Beast in Me is a new psychological thriller limited series starring Claire Danes, Matthew Rhys, Brittany Snow, and Natalie Morales. Full of twists and turns, the show follows struggling author Aggie (Claire Danes) as she delves deep into the corruption of real estate magnate Niles Jarvis, who has just moved in next door.

In the past, Niles discovered that his first wife was a whistleblower, information provided by his assistant, Nina. He had her killed and covered up his crimes using his generational wealth. He then went on to date, marry, and have a child with Nina, played by Brittany Snow.

The drama starts with Aggie’s investigation into her new neighbour and Niles’ attempt to cover up his crimes. He kills another two people in the process, and while he does frame Aggie for the murder to stop her investigation, the final twist sees Nina betray her husband.

The Beast in Me’s ending is genius

Throughout the show, it becomes painfully clear that Brittany Snow’s Nina is in denial about her husband’s awful crimes. Aggie attempts to get through to her on more than one occasion, but she’s fully ignorant about Niles’ true nature.

“I think she’s burying it so far down that she starts believing the lie,” the actress told Tudum. “I have to — on the surface — play that she doesn’t know. But I think the cracks throughout the whole show are open to interpretation.”

She confronts him, and he spills everything, with Nina secretly recording his admission in a move that gets him locked behind bars for three consecutive life sentences. Aggie is finally able to finish her book, but in one haunting final scene, Nina looks out the window with her and Niles’ baby in her arms.

“Just like Jonathan Banks’ character and Matthew Rhys and their duality — I do think you wrestle with what are you giving your child to set them up with?” she explained. “Are you setting them up for success? Are you setting them up for failure in what you give them and how you give it?”

Essentially, is this the end of Niles’ crimes, or can the “the beast” be passed down? Having faced her own role in the murder of Niles’ first wife, Nina is questioning how her son will turn out.

Featured image credit: Netflix