The UK’s most festive unis have been revealed, and Exeter has fallen far behind

I’m so disappointed

Lara van Soest | News

Not to dampen the festive mood in Exeter right now, but new rankings suggest the city isn’t exactly excelling at Christmas.

In a recent survey, Exeter was placed 122nd out of 125 universities in the UK – a criminally low ranking.

Unifresher has undertaken the all too important task of ranking 125 unis in the UK on their levels of Christmas cheer. But for Exeter students, some of that festive spirit may fade as they discover their university’s pitiful position on the list.

The rankings were based on specific aspects of each university’s location and curriculum, including:

  • Pubs per square mile
  • Days off for Christmas break
  • Distance to the North Pole in miles
  • The closest ice rink to the uni campus
  • Snow likelihood in days per year

As you can already tell, Exeter isn’t shaping up to be a top scorer in these particular categories.

The university reportedly has six pubs per square mile, offering plenty of spots to warm up with a winter drink, and students get a 23-day Christmas break.

However, Exeter falls short in the remaining measures. It sits 2,712.74 miles from the North Pole, the nearest ice rink is 32.75 miles away, and the city typically sees only one day of snow each year – placing Exeter in the bottom five universities overall.

125 unis were scored on each category and then ranked based on their average total score, with the information gathered in October 2025.

At the top of the list is Abertay University in Dundee, with a score of 209. It is situated in Scotland, north of both Edinburgh and St Andrews. The university delivers strong festive credentials, with snow almost guaranteed.

Clearly, institutions in the northern parts of the country benefit from a geographical advantage. This means Exeter’s southern location puts it at a significant disadvantage.

At the rear end of the list, and holding the sad title of least festive uni in the UK, is Falmouth University. Clearly, a coastal Christmas is not on the list this year.

Because of their geography, the bottom five consist of Plymouth Marjon University, the University of Plymouth, the University of Exeter and the University of Winchester.

I’m starting to sense a trend.  

The greatest travesty to come from this list is that Exeter ranks 122nd with only 21 points. If Christmas markets were included, surely Exeter’s position would skyrocket.

Exeter’s breath-taking Cathedral Green’s festive paradise can rival some of the UK’s best markets. The Christmas lights and stalls which adorn the high street are bound to elicit the Christmas spirit in even the most grinchy of individuals.

After speaking to fellow Exeter students, the reaction was clear. Confusion was expressed because of Exeter’s abundant source of festivities. Whether that’s ice skating in winter wonderland, drinking a hot chocolate at the Christmas market, or attending a society winter ball.  

Clearly, a re-evaluation of some of the scoring factors is needed.   

In my humble and entirely unbiased opinion, this ranking slightly misses some very important festive factors. But alas, a greater power has spoken, and who can argue that a Christmas in Scotland wouldn’t be absolutely magical?

But despite what the table might say, we students know that an Exeter Christmas is a Christmas like no other.

Lara van Soest | News
Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

