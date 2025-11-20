Here’s all the convincing evidence Timothée Chalamet is secretly UK rapper EsDeeKid

21 hours ago

EsDeeKid has blown up after his song Phantom went viral; now people are finding evidence that the rapper is actually Timothée Chalamet.

We know basically nothing about EsDeeKid

The rapper from Liverpool has gotten really popular on TikTok for the past couple of months and is climbing his way up the UK charts. He keeps himself completely anonymous with a balaclava, and even during his live performances, you can only see his eyes and dark eyebrows.

Besides the fact that he’s Scouse – which is easy to guess from his thick accent – we don’t know anything personal about EsDeeKid, including his real name and age, since he dropped his first ever song last May.

Now, people on TikTok think this mysterious rapper could actually be actor Timothée Chalamet in disguise.

They have the exact same face and fashion sense

If you look at pictures of EsdeeKid and Timothée, they do have super similar eyes and eyebrows. EsDeeKid conveniently rarely has any pictures where you can see his actual eye colour, but a few pics show that they’re clearly the same pale green as Timothée. They also have the same fashion sense – EsDeeKid was seen wearing the same exact scarf as Timothée, and they both love black clothing and streetwear.

the timothee chalamet is esdeekid theory has got to be top 5 conspiracy theories of all time pic.twitter.com/DD2DNKZWRz — sof ꩜ (@blurromance) November 14, 2025

Timothée randomly went to a Fakemink show in London

TikToker K.J. Freeman first brought this theory to TikTok after she noticed that Timothée had attended a Fakemink show in London, another rapper who has made music with EsDeeKid.

“There is not one actor that I can think of who did a successful jump from starting out as an actor to becoming a musician,” she said. “For a trained actor with the accolades he has and the serious dramas he’s in – he can’t just go into music.”

She explained her theory more, saying: “Also, covering your face like that and not really making it a gimmick, you’re trying to conceal something. Being an up-and-coming underground rapper, the last thing you would want to do is cover your face.”

Even Billie Eilish’s brother, Fineas O’Connor, is getting involved with this theory.

“Okay, now I think it it’s Timmy,” he commented on a TikTok of EsDeeKid performing LV Sandals.

The main question we all have is, if it is Timothée, why is he doing a Scouse accent? Well, the main theory is that he might be method acting for an upcoming role, or maybe just doing it for fun.

