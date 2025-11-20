The Tab

Here’s all the convincing evidence Timothée Chalamet is secretly UK rapper EsDeeKid

Wait, I’m convinced

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

EsDeeKid has blown up after his song Phantom went viral; now people are finding evidence that the rapper is actually  Timothée Chalamet.

We know basically nothing about EsDeeKid

The rapper from Liverpool has gotten really popular on TikTok for the past couple of months and is climbing his way up the UK charts. He keeps himself completely anonymous with a balaclava, and even during his live performances, you can only see his eyes and dark eyebrows.

Besides the fact that he’s Scouse – which is easy to guess from his thick accent – we don’t know anything personal about EsDeeKid, including his real name and age, since he dropped his first ever song last May.

Now, people on TikTok think this mysterious rapper could actually be actor Timothée Chalamet in disguise.

They have the exact same face and fashion sense

If you look at pictures of EsdeeKid and Timothée, they do have super similar eyes and eyebrows. EsDeeKid conveniently rarely has any pictures where you can see his actual eye colour, but a few pics show that they’re clearly the same pale green as  Timothée. They also have the same fashion sense – EsDeeKid was seen wearing the same exact scarf as Timothée, and they both love black clothing and streetwear.

Timothée randomly went to a Fakemink show in London

TikToker K.J. Freeman first brought this theory to TikTok after she noticed that Timothée had attended a Fakemink show in London, another rapper who has made music with EsDeeKid.

“There is not one actor that I can think of who did a successful jump from starting out as an actor to becoming a musician,” she said. “For a trained actor with the accolades he has and the serious dramas he’s in – he can’t just go into music.”

She explained her theory more, saying: “Also, covering your face like that and not really making it a gimmick, you’re trying to conceal something. Being an up-and-coming underground rapper, the last thing you would want to do is cover your face.”

@gothauntie0

The mystery of the century #timotheechalamet #esdeekid #fakemink #ukdrill

♬ Gnossienne no. 1 – Romi Kopelman

Even Billie Eilish’s brother, Fineas O’Connor, is getting involved with this theory.

“Okay, now I think it it’s Timmy,” he commented on a TikTok of EsDeeKid performing LV Sandals.

The main question we all have is, if it is Timothée, why is he doing a Scouse accent?  Well, the main theory is that he might be method acting for an upcoming role, or maybe just doing it for fun.

If you know, you know: Here are 10 things that only KCL students will understand

Daisy Lewin

Essentially what they conveniently leave off the campus tours

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

