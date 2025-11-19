The Tab

So… are we actually getting snow properly this week or is this another jump scare?!

You might be surprised

Hebe Hancock | News

Parts of the UK have already seen some snow today, although most of it has arrived in that classic “is this sleet or is the sky just confused?” way, mixed with rain and not exactly sticking. So the real question is: Are we actually getting any more substantial snow this week?

Short answer: Yes. For once, the warnings aren’t being dramatic.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for parts of Yorkshire, with up to 25cm of snow expected this week as temperatures plunge in the first proper cold snap of the season. York and Scarborough are covered by the amber warning from 5am to 9pm on Thursday, with travel disruption and possible power cuts likely.

Elsewhere, multiple yellow warnings for snow and ice are in place across Wednesday and Thursday, covering Northern Ireland, Wales, the southwest, northern England and most of Scotland. Basically, if you live anywhere above the Midlands, it’s going to be cold, icy and potentially very snowy.

Forecasters say the shift is down to Arctic air taking over the UK’s weather, bringing “harsh frost”, frequent wintry showers and the coldest conditions of the week on Wednesday and Thursday. Some areas could see two to five cm of snow, while higher ground in Scotland and the North York Moors could get up to 25cm.

Temperatures will drop below average across the country, with overnight lows potentially reaching –10°C once wind chill is factored in.

Most Read

Three couples were together at MAFS UK 2025 reunion, but their statuses are very different now

selling sunset cast chrishell definitely not in season ten then chelsea and emma who maybe would be in a season 10

Confirmed: Every Selling Sunset agent who definitely will or won’t return for a season 10

From most to least: How many houses each Selling The OC agent has *actually* sold

And if you’re in the south hoping for snow: It’s mostly looking like cold rain. Deputy Chief Forecaster Tom Crabtree explained: “Wednesday to Friday will be the coldest part of the week, and this period has the greatest potential for impactful weather, with multiple warnings in place.

“I’m not sure how much wintry stuff we’re going to see across the southern areas, mostly just falling as rain.” Brilliant!

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Canva

More on: News Viral Weather
Hebe Hancock | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Explained: Here’s exactly what’s going on with the messy Cardi B and Offset baby drama

Wicked Ariana Cynthia weird video

Another Wicked: For Good press tour video has gone viral and it’s honestly such a weird watch

Former model Kelly Brook shares heartbreaking reminder ahead of I’m A Celeb shower scenes

Latest

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming