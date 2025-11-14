The Tab

Disney actor dragged for Black Mirror-like AI app where you talk to dead relatives

It’s actually so creepy

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

Disney actor Callum Worthy just posted a super creepy ad for an AI app that lets you talk to dead relatives, and honestly, I’m so uncomfortable.

34-year-old Callum Worthy is best known for his role as Dez on Disney Channel’s Austin and Ally. He’s been in a bunch of other random films and TV shows since then, but his most recent career move has nothing to do with acting.

Seemingly out of nowhere, he posted a video on X yesterday promoting an AI app called 2wai. The video starts with a pregnant woman showing an AI version of her dead mum her baby bump. As the baby, a boy named Charlie, gets older, the advert shows his AI grandma supporting him through a bunch of life milestones, even telling her she’s going to be a great-grandmother.

It ends by showing Grandma when she was still alive, being filmed for her 2wai avatar.

“With 2wai, three minutes can last forever,” the advert said.

 

The eerie premise of 2wai  reminds a lot of people of Black Mirror episodes like Be Right Back, and they’re dragging Callum Worthy for co-founding and promoting this app. The tweet has over 5k replies brutally tearing apart the entire concept of “talking” to dead relatives with AI.

“This is one of the most vile things I’ve seen in my life,” said one X post with over 30k likes – 25k more than the actual video.

“Oh goody, another way for people to completely lose touch with reality and avoid the normal process of grief,” said another reply.

The app is officially out right now, and you can talk to AI versions of Shakespeare, AI life coaches and dentists, and even AI Callum Worthy.

It’s free to download but once it’s out of beta it will run on a tiered, subscription based format. 2wai haven’t publicly disclosed a price yet, but judging from the price of other similar premium AI apps, it won’t be cheap.

The Tab has reached out to Calum Worthy for comment

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image via Disney/X

More on: AI Black Mirror Celebrity Disney Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Millie Bobby Brown paparazzi

Millie Bobby Brown shouted at paparazzi at Stranger Things premiere for making this demand

Disney actress Skai Jackson’s very out of touch money advice has people rolling their eyes

neo robot

Guys, £15k robot cleaners are now a thing and they have a really creepy feature

Latest

Cardiff University vice-chancellor lives rent-free in lavish home despite £290k salary

Jessica Owen

This comes after plans for 286 job cuts were announced in April 2025

Uni of York student sang Adele song to calm down man trapped in River Ouse

Violet Kennerk

The student sang to the man until further help came

Before it ends: These 22 memes illustrate just how unhinged MAFS UK season 10 was

Kieran Galpin

I had blocked most of these moments from my memory

Wait, did the Duffer Brothers just hint at who dies in Stranger Things 5? Here’s what they said

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m actually scared

TikTok is obsessed with wabi-sabi, so here’s what the viral sound actually means

Hebe Hancock

It’s stuck in my head

Oh no! Keye and Davide have devastatingly broken up since the MAFS UK 2025 reunion

Hayley Soen

I was backing them so much

Driver who ran over York professor and left him dying in the road found guilty of careless driving

Shannon Downing

Jurors rejected his claim that he thought he’d hit a tree branch

Here’s our guide to York Christmas Market 2025

Charlotte Darlington

Here’s everything you need to know before visiting the viral seasonal market

Here’s your ultimate Exeter survival kit to fight the winter blues

Panashe Chibwana

When the sun sets before your 4pm seminar, motivation drops faster than your attendance

human safari witness details

Witness gives chilling account of ‘human safari’ where rich tourists allegedly paid $90K to shoot

Suchismita Ghosh

Apparently, each of them took turns firing at civilians

Cardiff University vice-chancellor lives rent-free in lavish home despite £290k salary

Jessica Owen

This comes after plans for 286 job cuts were announced in April 2025

Uni of York student sang Adele song to calm down man trapped in River Ouse

Violet Kennerk

The student sang to the man until further help came

Before it ends: These 22 memes illustrate just how unhinged MAFS UK season 10 was

Kieran Galpin

I had blocked most of these moments from my memory

Wait, did the Duffer Brothers just hint at who dies in Stranger Things 5? Here’s what they said

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m actually scared

TikTok is obsessed with wabi-sabi, so here’s what the viral sound actually means

Hebe Hancock

It’s stuck in my head

Oh no! Keye and Davide have devastatingly broken up since the MAFS UK 2025 reunion

Hayley Soen

I was backing them so much

Driver who ran over York professor and left him dying in the road found guilty of careless driving

Shannon Downing

Jurors rejected his claim that he thought he’d hit a tree branch

Here’s our guide to York Christmas Market 2025

Charlotte Darlington

Here’s everything you need to know before visiting the viral seasonal market

Here’s your ultimate Exeter survival kit to fight the winter blues

Panashe Chibwana

When the sun sets before your 4pm seminar, motivation drops faster than your attendance

human safari witness details

Witness gives chilling account of ‘human safari’ where rich tourists allegedly paid $90K to shoot

Suchismita Ghosh

Apparently, each of them took turns firing at civilians