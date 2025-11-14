Disney actor dragged for Black Mirror-like AI app where you talk to dead relatives

2 hours ago

Disney actor Callum Worthy just posted a super creepy ad for an AI app that lets you talk to dead relatives, and honestly, I’m so uncomfortable.

34-year-old Callum Worthy is best known for his role as Dez on Disney Channel’s Austin and Ally. He’s been in a bunch of other random films and TV shows since then, but his most recent career move has nothing to do with acting.

Seemingly out of nowhere, he posted a video on X yesterday promoting an AI app called 2wai. The video starts with a pregnant woman showing an AI version of her dead mum her baby bump. As the baby, a boy named Charlie, gets older, the advert shows his AI grandma supporting him through a bunch of life milestones, even telling her she’s going to be a great-grandmother.

It ends by showing Grandma when she was still alive, being filmed for her 2wai avatar.

“With 2wai, three minutes can last forever,” the advert said.

What if the loved ones we've lost could be part of our future? pic.twitter.com/oFBGekVo1R — Calum Worthy (@CalumWorthy) November 11, 2025