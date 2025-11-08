Peaceful protests and tensions as UKIP and anti-racism demonstrations face off in Sheffield

Seven people were arrested, according to South Yorkshire Police

There were peaceful protests and some tensions in Sheffield city centre on Saturday – as a “mass deportation” march was met by hundreds of counter-protesters.

Supporters of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) marched past the counter-protest led by Sheffield Stand Up to Racism (SUTR) and allied groups.

The UKIP march – organised and led by leader Nick Tenconi – began in Tudor Square at 1pm, following a police-approved route which had to be changed multiple times for public safety reasons.

The event was formed as part of UKIP’s nationwide “mass deportation” campaign – calling for tight border controls. This march ended on Blonk Street near the Holiday Inn Express, which protesters believe to housed asylum seekers.

Around 80 supporters attended, and chants included “sent them home” and “whose streets? Our streets”.

Speaking to The Sheffield Tab ahead of the rally, Nick Tenconi defended his party’s message and denied any accusations that UKIP’s demonstrations encourage hate.

“Britain is no longer safe, especially for women and children,” he said. “We’re seeing uncontrolled immigration – legal and illegal – that no one voted for. This protest is about giving a voice to ordinary people who feel ignored by a corrupt political class.”

During the protest, a woman from Darnall told The Sheffield Tab: “I worry about my daughters safety, we feel unsafe walking out the door to the supermarket.

“I feel unsafe because I’ve lived on council estates my whole life and they’ve been taken over by mass migration.”

Outside Sheffield Cathedral, hundreds of anti-racism and anti-fascism counter-protestors gathered.

Councillor Angela Argenzio, leader of the Sheffield Green Party, joined the counter-protest to oppose the UKIP march and said it was “everything Sheffield stands against”.

She added: “Refugees are welcome, and asylum seekers are welcome in our city.”

Another counter-protester, Ralph Higgens of Sheffield Trade Union Council, said: “It’s really important people rally together in their workplaces, in their trade unions and community groups to stand up to the far right and build the anti racist majority and show this is not a bigoted racist country.”

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that seven people were arrested during the course of the day, following what they described as a”‘full policing operation” under sections 12 and 14 of the Public Order Act 1986, which allowed them to set conditions on both protests.

In a statement, Chief Inspector Jon Greaves said: “Many people protested lawfully and peacefully while adhering to the conditions imposed, but some chose not to and were subsequently arrested. We respect the right to lawful protest, but we will not tolerate anti social behaviour.”

According to police, four men – aged 54, 39, 32 and 23 – and a 34-year-old woman were arrested for breaching legal conditions. A 38-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and a 39-year-old man on suspicion of affray. No serious injuries were reported.

By late afternoon, both demonstrations had dispersed safely, with normal activity returning to Fargate and the surrounding area.