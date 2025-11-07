The Tab
Sam Smith

Sam Smith opens up about getting liposuction at just 13 after years of being bullied

They had their parents’ full support

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Sam Smith has revealed they got surgery as a child to help deal with their insecurities, with their parents’ approval, and how it didn’t help long term.

The musician was interviewed on You star Penn Badgley’s podcast, Podcrushed, on 5th November and gave a rare candid insight into their childhood. When asked what it was like growing up queer in Cambridgeshire, Sam said they mostly experienced teasing  for their weight instead.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @samsmith

“For me, it was always my weight. My queerness was something that I could handle, and I could have a grasp on it. But my weight as a kid was the hardest thing for me in school, and weirdly the thing I probably got teased the most about,” the 33-year-old said.

To try to put an end to the bullying, they had liposuction surgery at just 13 years old. Lipo is a super invasive surgery, and involves putting a tube through the small intestines to suck out ‘stubborn’ fat.

“I had surgery on my chest when I was 13 years old because I had a growing chest,” Sam said. “There was all sorts of reasons why, but mainly that I was just getting so teased. I couldn’t go swimming in school, and getting changed in the locker room was hell. So I got liposuction when I was 13 years old.”

Despite Sam just being a child, their parents were fully supportive of the operation.

“[My parents] were hugely supportive of the whole thing because they just saw how much it was crippling everything about me,” the singer said.

They continued: “But honestly, it was just all a struggle with food and stuff and the liposuction, it worked, but it was also a nightmare, because they gave me a bandage which is like a bra. I was only meant to wear it for a month, but if I wore the bandage, it meant that I would get to the front of the lunch queue because everyone had to be sensitive about my chest, so I kept this bandage on for nearly a year.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @samsmith

Sam said the liposuction was only a temporary fix, as the real core issue was their unhealthy relationship to food. Sam shared that their body image issues only got better when they learned to be kinder to themself.

In an interview with British GQ, Sam explained their new attitude towards self-love, saying: I think self-love is a great word, but self-acceptance to me is a little more accurate.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram

More on: Celebrity Music Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Spotify Wrapped 2025 cut off

Okay, here’s what we know about when Spotify stops counting streams for Wrapped 2025

KAty Perry Orlando Bloom video

People think this detail in Katy Perry’s new music video is brutal Orlando Bloom shade

mariah carey sephora christmas ad

People are dragging Mariah Carey’s yearly Christmas video for being ‘classist’ and ‘tone deaf’

Latest
chrishell selling sunset season nine staged scenes

The most staged and ‘fake’ scenes in Selling Sunset season nine, according to Chrishell

Claudia Cox

I’m still very confused by what happened with her and Sandra

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

Samah Tabba

Professor Shitij Kapur lives in a flat almost 20 times larger than most of the Stamford Street Apartment residences offered to KCL students

Stop what you’re doing, because The Nottingham Tab is officially hiring for a News Editor

Lucy McLaughlin

Applications close at on Thursday 13th November at midnight

Zohran Mamdani wife age NYC win

Zohran Mamdani’s wife goes viral for shocking age after becoming the historic First Lady of NYC

Suchismita Ghosh

He is the youngest mayor of NYC in more than 100 years

Rockstar GTA VI drama

Office protests and big drama: Inside the Rockstar Games chaos as it delays GTA VI once again

Harrison Brocklehurst

More than 30 employees have been fired for ‘gross misconduct’

Students brand new Cambridge University Society of Women ‘embarrassing’ and ‘TERF-aligned’

Evie du Bois

The society openly opposes what it describes as the university’s ‘obsession with gender ideology’

Meet Zohran Mamdani’s famous mum, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker that is so iconic

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His whole family is cool

MAFS UK 2025 parents with their children

Six of them do, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who have children

Hayley Soen

That’s a lot of family for their partners to meet!

Zohran Mamdani rapper

We found Zohran Mamdani’s old Twitter from when he used to be a rapper called Mr Cardamom

Harrison Brocklehurst

The concept of being a rapper and then the mayor of New York City

Six ongoing Selling Sunset feuds, that definitely aren’t getting resolved any time soon

Ellissa Bain

The drama continues

chrishell selling sunset season nine staged scenes

The most staged and ‘fake’ scenes in Selling Sunset season nine, according to Chrishell

Claudia Cox

I’m still very confused by what happened with her and Sandra

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

Samah Tabba

Professor Shitij Kapur lives in a flat almost 20 times larger than most of the Stamford Street Apartment residences offered to KCL students

Stop what you’re doing, because The Nottingham Tab is officially hiring for a News Editor

Lucy McLaughlin

Applications close at on Thursday 13th November at midnight

Zohran Mamdani wife age NYC win

Zohran Mamdani’s wife goes viral for shocking age after becoming the historic First Lady of NYC

Suchismita Ghosh

He is the youngest mayor of NYC in more than 100 years

Rockstar GTA VI drama

Office protests and big drama: Inside the Rockstar Games chaos as it delays GTA VI once again

Harrison Brocklehurst

More than 30 employees have been fired for ‘gross misconduct’

Students brand new Cambridge University Society of Women ‘embarrassing’ and ‘TERF-aligned’

Evie du Bois

The society openly opposes what it describes as the university’s ‘obsession with gender ideology’

Meet Zohran Mamdani’s famous mum, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker that is so iconic

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His whole family is cool

MAFS UK 2025 parents with their children

Six of them do, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who have children

Hayley Soen

That’s a lot of family for their partners to meet!

Zohran Mamdani rapper

We found Zohran Mamdani’s old Twitter from when he used to be a rapper called Mr Cardamom

Harrison Brocklehurst

The concept of being a rapper and then the mayor of New York City

Six ongoing Selling Sunset feuds, that definitely aren’t getting resolved any time soon

Ellissa Bain

The drama continues