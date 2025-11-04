The Tab
People are dragging Mariah Carey’s yearly Christmas video for being ‘classist’ and ‘tone deaf’

It’s just not the right time Mariah

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

Mariah Carey’s “It’s Time!” Christmas posts have been a fun tradition every 1st November for the past few years. But this year’s video, a combined campaign with Sephora, has got people talking for all the wrong reasons.

The video came out a few days ago and already has millions of views across YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. Instead of the usual pretty basic video that Mariah posts, it’s a full-on production and ad for Sephora, full of product placement. Mariah argues with a Christmas elf, who complains about being overworked.

@mariahcarey

It’s Time!!!🎄🎁 #SephoraPartner

♬ original sound – Mariah Carey

“Bad news, Mariah Carey, the elves are striking this year. Elf revenge for putting us through holiday hell,” the elf said. “I’m pawning all this so I can afford elf therapy.”

He continued: “Christmas is cancelled. No bells, no cheer, no glam.”

The video has over 100 million views and 22 million likes on TikTok alone. At first, people were mostly excited about the collaboration and praised Mariah Carey for not using AI to make her video, unlike the newly released Coca Cola Christmas advert.

But now, lots of people are criticising the advert for making fun of working people during a time where cost of living is so high, especially in the US.

One creator made a seven-minute breakdown pointing out everything tone deaf about the advert. Her video has now caused a viral debate.

@raysrabbithole

Corporate America is waging war… I think this ad was the declaration …#discover #politics #influencer #fyp #foryoupage

♬ original sound – Raygina George

“There are products placed all luxury items… at this time, in this economy, when people are fighting between food and healthcare, a little out of touch, wouldn’t you say?” she said in her video that now has over 100k likes.

“Christmas may not be cancelled, but you, Sephora, on the other hand…” said one TikTok comment.

Many people are also calling the ad insensitive for making jokes about selling presents to afford therapy, as they say it’s not a joke to the many people who are struggling to afford healthcare. They’re also pointing out the irony, as All I Want For Christmas isn’t about material items at all.

Despite the controversy, neither Sephora or Mariana Carey have acknowledged these complaints.

The Tab has reached out to Sephora and Mariah Carey for comment.

the tab jobs

The Tab is hiring an Assistant Editor to join our HQ – here’s how to apply

Lucy McLaughlin

We’re looking for an ambitious grad for our two-year programme – applications open now

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

Claudia Cox

These numbers are so jarring

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

Claudia Cox

These numbers are so jarring

Claims of China pressure on Sheffield Hallam research referred to counter-terrorism police

Niamh Brownhill

The university halted a Chinese human rights study

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK's Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It's nearly over!

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far

