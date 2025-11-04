People are dragging Mariah Carey’s yearly Christmas video for being ‘classist’ and ‘tone deaf’

It’s just not the right time Mariah

Mariah Carey’s “It’s Time!” Christmas posts have been a fun tradition every 1st November for the past few years. But this year’s video, a combined campaign with Sephora, has got people talking for all the wrong reasons.

The video came out a few days ago and already has millions of views across YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. Instead of the usual pretty basic video that Mariah posts, it’s a full-on production and ad for Sephora, full of product placement. Mariah argues with a Christmas elf, who complains about being overworked.

“Bad news, Mariah Carey, the elves are striking this year. Elf revenge for putting us through holiday hell,” the elf said. “I’m pawning all this so I can afford elf therapy.”

He continued: “Christmas is cancelled. No bells, no cheer, no glam.”

The video has over 100 million views and 22 million likes on TikTok alone. At first, people were mostly excited about the collaboration and praised Mariah Carey for not using AI to make her video, unlike the newly released Coca Cola Christmas advert.

But now, lots of people are criticising the advert for making fun of working people during a time where cost of living is so high, especially in the US.

One creator made a seven-minute breakdown pointing out everything tone deaf about the advert. Her video has now caused a viral debate.

“There are products placed all luxury items… at this time, in this economy, when people are fighting between food and healthcare, a little out of touch, wouldn’t you say?” she said in her video that now has over 100k likes.

“Christmas may not be cancelled, but you, Sephora, on the other hand…” said one TikTok comment.

Many people are also calling the ad insensitive for making jokes about selling presents to afford therapy, as they say it’s not a joke to the many people who are struggling to afford healthcare. They’re also pointing out the irony, as All I Want For Christmas isn’t about material items at all.

Despite the controversy, neither Sephora or Mariana Carey have acknowledged these complaints.

The Tab has reached out to Sephora and Mariah Carey for comment.

