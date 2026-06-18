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Northumbria University to lead £1.3 million study into young adult diabetes care

An estimated 65,000 adults aged 18 to 39 in England have blood sugar levels above recommended targets

Ali Choudhary | News
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Northumbria University has secured £1.3 million to lead a nationwide study aimed at improving care for young adults living with type 2 diabetes.

The project, funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), will work with all 1,263 primary care networks across England to identify the best ways for GP practices to support younger patients with the condition.

Around 65,000 adults aged between 18 and 39 in England currently have blood sugar levels above recommended targets, increasing their risk of serious health complications including heart disease and premature death.

Researchers will test whether additional support for GP practices, including webinars and online guidance, can help improve patient outcomes. The study will also assess which approaches are the most cost-effective and whether they can help reduce health inequalities.

Dr Michael Sykes, from Northumbria University’s School of Healthcare and Nursing Sciences, who is leading the research, said the project could help translate existing data into better patient care.

He said: “Young adults with type 2 diabetes can achieve better outcomes than they are at present, and we know that improving things like staff knowledge and how services are organised can make a real difference. This trial will provide crucial evidence about what works at scale.”

Type 2 diabetes has traditionally been associated with older adults, but increasing numbers of younger people are being diagnosed. Many face additional challenges balancing work and family commitments while managing the condition, alongside the stigma attached to developing diabetes at a younger age.

Samantha Dottin, who was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in her 30s, welcomed the research. She said: “Getting your diagnosis, understanding what it means and knowing how to manage it is different when you are younger. We have to balance work, family and stigma, so it’s reassuring to know that your GP understands the bigger picture.”

The study, which will run until June 2027, involves partners from universities, the NHS, and diabetes charities across the UK.

Featured image via Northumbria University

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Ali Choudhary | News
Add as preferred source on Google
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