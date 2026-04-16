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Three men appeared in court over murder of university student in London

A Nottingham University was injured while trying to protect his friend from the fatal stabbing

Ellamaria Viscomi | News
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Three men have appeared in court after a film student was murdered in north London.

They were charged with the murder of Finbar Sullivan, who was stabbed to death on Primrose Hill, north London on 7th April.

27-year-old Oliuwadamilola Ogunyankinnu, appeared at the Old Bailey. He is accused of punching the 21-year-old, before kicking or stamping towards his head while he was on the ground, before he was stabbed.

A provisional trial date was set for April next year, Ogunyankinnu is yet to enter a plea.

Two 25-year-olds, Alexis Bidace and Ernest Boateng, appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court and were remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Finbar Sullivan

via SWNS

A fourth man, Khalid Abdulqadir, was charged with grievous bodily harm, violent disorder and possession of a knife and appeared in court on Tuesday. He is next due to appear at Inner London Crown Court for a plea hearing on 12th May.

On 7th April at 6.30pm, the Metropolitan Police was called to Primrose Hill following reports of a fight.

Sullivan was found with stab wounds and was treated by paramedics, but he died at the scene.

A Nottingham University student was injured while trying to protect Finbar from being stabbed.

Finbar Sullivan was a student at the London Screen Academy, his father, Chris Sullivan, 65, previously told BBC London: “All of his friends said he was the light, the leader. His friends’ parents loved him. This is why its so tragic.”

A police investigation is ongoing.

If you have been affected by the content of this article, Nottingham students can call the Nottingham SU Nightline on 01159514985 or contact the Nottingham Trent mental health support team on +44 (0)115 848 6623.

Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image (left, before edits) via Geograph Britain and Ireland under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0, and (right) SWNS

Ellamaria Viscomi | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

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