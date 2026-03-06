Only five characters are in every single episode of Bridgerton, and one is so surprising

42 mins ago

There have been 32 episodes of Bridgerton in total across four seasons, but did you know there are five characters who have been in every single one? Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha were trying to guess them in a new interview with Capital Buzz, and even they struggled because one of them is really surprising. So, here are the five characters who have been in all 32 episodes.

1. Benedict

The first character who’s in every episode is Benedict Bridgerton. The “spare” brother has always been in the background, exploring his love of art and being a bit… let’s say adventurous in the bedroom, despite it not being his series until season four. Now, he’s finally had his happily ever after.

2. Eloise

This one isn’t surprising, but Eloise has been in every episode of Bridgerton too. Her witty remarks and hatred towards men in Regency London, when a woman’s sole purpose was to get married, have been a huge part of the show, and it wouldn’t be the same without her.

3. Violet

The next person who’s been in all 32 episodes is the lovely Violet, the mother of all the Bridgerton children. She’s always there, making sure all of her children are alright and keeping the family together despite whatever scandals and chaos come their way. Violet is iconic.

4. Penelope

I knew Penelope was in the show a lot, but I had no idea the Featherington had been in every single episode. From her close friendship with Eloise to her epic love story with Colin Bridgerton and secret alias as Lady Whistledown, she’s one of the show’s biggest characters.

5. Hyacinth

And the most surprising of all is Hyacinth! Yep, it hasn’t even been her season yet, and Hyacinth has already had so much airtime. She has appeared in all 32 episodes of the Netflix show, often sitting in the background with her mother or sisters. She never says much, but she’s always there.

Featured image by: Netflix