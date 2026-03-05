The Tab

Cynthia Erivo gets involved in tense fight outside her one-woman Dracula show in viral video

I can’t believe she stayed so calm

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

A video that has gone viral online shows Cynthia Erivo calmly de-escalating a tense fight between two strangers outside a London theatre after her one-woman Dracula performance.

The incident happened last night outside the Noël Coward Theatre, where Cynthia Erivo is currently performing a one-woman stage adaptation of Dracula.

In the clip, Erivo is approached by a man who appears visibly distressed. People online suggested he had just been involved in a separate altercation involving him being pushed to the ground by another man, and wasn’t targeting the performer personally.

Despite the tension, Erivo responds with striking calm.

When the man continues shouting, Erivo can be heard saying: “Then please move along.”

He replies: “But I’m here. You f**king know that.”

Rather than escalating the situation, Erivo gently tries to defuse it. At one point she tells him: “I need you to take a breath.”

The man says he had just been “taken to the ground”, apparently referring to the earlier scuffle. Erivo then pauses and asks his name, seemingly trying to humanise the moment and slow the confrontation down.

“I just got taken to the ground, mate,” he tells her.

“I know and I’m so sorry,” she replies.

He insists the situation has nothing to do with her, saying: “It’s nothing to do with you, don’t be sorry.”

But even as he continues swearing and saying he “doesn’t give a sh*t”, Erivo remains calm and repeatedly apologises for what he experienced. The audio later becomes unclear as the two continue speaking.

Online, many viewers praised the actor’s response, describing it as a “masterclass in de-escalation” and empathy.

The moment came during an already busy run for Erivo, who is currently performing a demanding solo version of Dracula in which she plays 23 different roles.

The Tony, Emmy and Grammy winner has received strong reviews for the performance, though the show has also sparked debate online after some audience members noticed a visible teleprompter during the production. Premium seats have reportedly reached around £225, which some people say raises expectations for live performances.

Still, after the video spread online, much of the conversation focused on Erivo’s patience during a stressful post-show encounter.

Many people argued the moment highlights how celebrities are often expected to handle unpredictable public interactions while simply trying to leave work after a performance.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: TikTok

More on: Celebrity Cynthia Erivo Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

As Harry Styles speaks about Liam Payne for first time, here’s everything 1D boys have said

Celebrity couples secret weddings

Before Tom Holland and Zendaya, these celebrity couples pulled off shockingly secret weddings

Alysa Liu talks relationships after ‘soft launching’ rumoured boyfriend Glaive on Instagram

Latest
View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHUANDO TAN 陈传多 (@chuando_chuandoandfrey)

‘Vampire’ model goes viral on huge birthday, because people can’t believe his real age

Kieran Galpin

He predates the literal internet, but looks about 18

‘Red flag on fire’: Therapist analyses Love Is Blind’s Alex, and Ashley dodged a bullet

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Big yikes from me

McDonald’s CEO dragged burger video

McDonald’s CEO is getting brutally dragged after a video of him trying his own burger went viral

Suchismita Ghosh

Is the big bite in the room with us?

Bridgerton’s infamous steamiest ever scene was added on purpose as a ‘f**k you’ moment

Hebe Hancock

It’s actually so iconic

This tiny detail in Bridgerton wedding scene proves exact moment Benedict fell for Sophie

Ellissa Bain

Their love story is epic

In honour of International Women’s Day, here are six inspiring women who studied in Leeds

Lucy Eason

Who knew that Mischief was once (probably) home to a famous footballer?

lily allen west end girl tour wearing a dress then david harbour

Here’s exactly what’s written on Lily Allen’s ‘revenge dress’ that links to David Harbour

Claudia Cox

She literally came with receipts

Brooklyn Beckham David Victoria posts

Beckham drama rages on as David and Victoria share brutal posts ignoring Brooklyn’s request

Suchismita Ghosh

He has mocked their ‘performative’ social media posts

December 10 brutally dragged by X Factor finalist after controversial BRITs appearance

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘What a time to be alive’

Hudson

Heated Rivalry’s Hudson makes filthy comments about Connor, and now the internet is sweating

Kieran Galpin

This man is perpetually thirsty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHUANDO TAN 陈传多 (@chuando_chuandoandfrey)

‘Vampire’ model goes viral on huge birthday, because people can’t believe his real age

Kieran Galpin

He predates the literal internet, but looks about 18

‘Red flag on fire’: Therapist analyses Love Is Blind’s Alex, and Ashley dodged a bullet

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Big yikes from me

McDonald’s CEO dragged burger video

McDonald’s CEO is getting brutally dragged after a video of him trying his own burger went viral

Suchismita Ghosh

Is the big bite in the room with us?

Bridgerton’s infamous steamiest ever scene was added on purpose as a ‘f**k you’ moment

Hebe Hancock

It’s actually so iconic

This tiny detail in Bridgerton wedding scene proves exact moment Benedict fell for Sophie

Ellissa Bain

Their love story is epic

In honour of International Women’s Day, here are six inspiring women who studied in Leeds

Lucy Eason

Who knew that Mischief was once (probably) home to a famous footballer?

lily allen west end girl tour wearing a dress then david harbour

Here’s exactly what’s written on Lily Allen’s ‘revenge dress’ that links to David Harbour

Claudia Cox

She literally came with receipts

Brooklyn Beckham David Victoria posts

Beckham drama rages on as David and Victoria share brutal posts ignoring Brooklyn’s request

Suchismita Ghosh

He has mocked their ‘performative’ social media posts

December 10 brutally dragged by X Factor finalist after controversial BRITs appearance

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘What a time to be alive’

Hudson

Heated Rivalry’s Hudson makes filthy comments about Connor, and now the internet is sweating

Kieran Galpin

This man is perpetually thirsty