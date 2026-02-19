The Tab

Disturbing footage emerges of uni students tied up blindfolded in basement, soaked in alcohol

56 people were found by police

Hayley Soen | News

Haunting bodycam footage has emerged, that shows university students tied up and blindfolded in a basement, as part of a “hazing” ritual. The hazing incident happened at the University of Iowa, with the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity, and the footage has had millions of views across Twitter and YouTube.

A video circulating shows a bunch of men topless in a basement, as police asked: “Does anyone want to tell me what’s going on? This stops here.” The police are then told the people in charge of the “event” are upstairs, and authorities tell those there to start cleaning up.

The men are drenched in food and alcohol, some blindfolded in the dark. The video was actually taken in 2024, when police and firefighters were responding to a fire alarm at the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity. In the basement of a house, police found 56 people across two rooms, and said it “looks like we have quite a bit of hazing.”

Alpha Delta Phi hazing incident

via Twitter/X

Hazing is defined as any humiliating, degrading, abusive, or dangerous activity required for joining or participating in a group, regardless of the individual’s willingness to participate. It’s similar to an initiation ceremony, that sometimes take place at UK universities. Hazing is forbidden at the University of Iowa, and is a misdemeanour under Iowa law.

One man in the video, seeing drinking a beer on the stairs, was identified as 21-year-old Joseph Gaya, who was arrested and charged the following day with interference of official acts.

He told police the event was a “celebration of life”. A spokesperson for the University of Iowa previously told the Iowa City Press Citizen that he was not a student at the university, at the time of the incident.

The charges were ultimately dropped, but the University investigated the incident and suspended the fraternity for four years, until 2029. At the time, Gaya said in a statement: “This past year has been challenging, but I’m thankful the case was dismissed and the truth was recognised. I deeply appreciate the time, effort, and dedication my attorneys, Dan Vondra and Brianna Potts, put into resolving this case. I’m looking forward to putting this behind me and focusing on the future.”

In the last day, videos posted to social media have had tens of millions of views. In the clip police asked the men to remove their blindfolds before saying they had “given clear demands but nobody is moving”.

Watch the full video here:

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: News Police University US
Hayley Soen | News

Read Next

russell group unis boys girls offer rates

Revealed: The Russell Group unis that are harder for girls to get offers from than boys

scotty t baby

Scotty T reveals more about ‘casual’ relationship with son’s mum, a Newcastle Uni student

Ring Doorbell has scrapped its ‘dystopian’ partnership after Super Bowl ad caused outrage

Latest

Disturbing footage emerges of uni students tied up blindfolded in basement, soaked in alcohol

Hayley Soen

56 people were found by police

Greater Manchester may soon have a new university amidst local college’s growth plans

Jessica Owen

UK Management College opened a site in Salford in January 2026

How much input and control Tyra Banks actually had over America’s Next Top Model Netflix doc

Hayley Soen

It’s not been the best look

America’s Next Top Model winner slams documentary and will expose show in rival tell-all

Hebe Hancock

She said the show was ‘psychological warfare’

America’s Next Top Model winner title prize revoked

America’s Next Top Model winner had title and $100k prize money taken away for disturbing reason

Suchismita Ghosh

‘They were punishing me for the rest of my life’

How a Durham café became the city’s latest unofficial college bar

Charlotte Morgan

Durham nightlife is set to start at Capriccio, the city’s newest pre-drinks hotspot

University of Edinburgh spent £40K+ on car used by vice-chancellor Peter Mathieson

Francesca Eke

Questions about the car’s use follow a series of reports into Peter Mathieson’s expenses

Jeffrey Epstein Amazon JeffTube Jmail

Here’s how you can access Jeffrey Epstein’s Amazon, JeffTube, JWiki and Jmail, all in one place

Suchismita Ghosh

Beware: These are actually disturbing

Yikes, December 10 are apologising for their first scandal after getting dragged on TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

What a messy start to their career

russell group unis boys girls offer rates

Revealed: The Russell Group unis that are harder for girls to get offers from than boys

Claudia Cox

But hey, girls have a better chance of getting Oxbridge offers

Disturbing footage emerges of uni students tied up blindfolded in basement, soaked in alcohol

Hayley Soen

56 people were found by police

Greater Manchester may soon have a new university amidst local college’s growth plans

Jessica Owen

UK Management College opened a site in Salford in January 2026

How much input and control Tyra Banks actually had over America’s Next Top Model Netflix doc

Hayley Soen

It’s not been the best look

America’s Next Top Model winner slams documentary and will expose show in rival tell-all

Hebe Hancock

She said the show was ‘psychological warfare’

America’s Next Top Model winner title prize revoked

America’s Next Top Model winner had title and $100k prize money taken away for disturbing reason

Suchismita Ghosh

‘They were punishing me for the rest of my life’

How a Durham café became the city’s latest unofficial college bar

Charlotte Morgan

Durham nightlife is set to start at Capriccio, the city’s newest pre-drinks hotspot

University of Edinburgh spent £40K+ on car used by vice-chancellor Peter Mathieson

Francesca Eke

Questions about the car’s use follow a series of reports into Peter Mathieson’s expenses

Jeffrey Epstein Amazon JeffTube Jmail

Here’s how you can access Jeffrey Epstein’s Amazon, JeffTube, JWiki and Jmail, all in one place

Suchismita Ghosh

Beware: These are actually disturbing

Yikes, December 10 are apologising for their first scandal after getting dragged on TikTok

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

What a messy start to their career

russell group unis boys girls offer rates

Revealed: The Russell Group unis that are harder for girls to get offers from than boys

Claudia Cox

But hey, girls have a better chance of getting Oxbridge offers