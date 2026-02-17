Here’s what Manchester uni degree you’re doing based on your pancake day menu

4 hours ago

Celebrations at university are always a good excuse to crack open a couple beers and chill with your housemates, all whilst staying out of the cold. This pancake day was no doubt filled with Nutella, jam and lemon and sugar for students across Manchester.

There are endless combinations for pancakes – some of classic and simple, some wild and daring. Here’s what course we think you do based on your pancake toppings!

Berries – art

A very cute and demure choice. Berries are pretty, colourful and the perfect sweetness needed for a pancake dessert. You’re definitely someone who likes to make their pancakes look aesthetic for Instagram which is why you are most likely to study art or fashion marketing.

Lemon and sugar – English and French

You are sophisticated, classy and most definitely do combined English and French. You have an awareness of culture and like things simple. You get best of both world with the sweet and sour, just like your joint honours degree offers. With a classic French topping, you are embracing French culture, in preparation for your year abroad.

Nutella – maths/economics

You study something simple, straightforward and accessible like maths or economics. For a quick and easy, delicious tasting pancake, you’ve definitely opted for something you can quickly grab off the shelves. We won’t be surprised if this jar of Nutella now becomes your staple for breakfast lunch and dinner.

Maple syrup – sociology

You’ve gone for the more American twist on pancake day. You clearly like sweet things – bonus points if this pancake has bacon! We reckon that you study sociology. This well rounded daring pancake leads us to believe that you’re into exploring different styles and cultures, which is very much like your degree.

Savoury pancakes – engineering

Bold choice – very bold. You are likely to be an Engineer. With all that time spent inside the Nancy Rothwell, you need to up your greens. A savoury pancake is a rogue choice but with spinach and mushrooms, this is the perfect way to boost all that brain power.

Jam – geography

Classic, sweet and the most iconic-looking pancake. We have a feeling you study geography. It seems like jam, along with geography are very popular choices for topping and for study. Like every other Manchester student, you probably got your last minute topping from New Zealand Wines.

Pistachio – PPE

If you’ve given into the Dubai chocolate trend, you’ve definitely got a jar of this stored all the way at the back of your cupboard. As someone up to date with trends, you probably study PPE. You definitely strut around campus with a slick back and a north face puffer on your way to a lecture in Sam Alex.