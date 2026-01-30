The Tab

Health expert shares possible reasons Elizabeth Smart didn’t have a child in captivity

She suffered nine months of devastating abuse

Ellissa Bain | News

One of the biggest questions people have after watching Netflix’s new documentary Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart is: Did she have a child in captivity? The answer is no, and an expert has shared some of the possible reasons.

During her abductor Brian Mitchell’s 2010 trial, Dr. Paul Whitehead, a witness from the forensic unit at Utah State Hospital, was discussing Brian Mitchell’s delusions, and revealed he wanted to have a child with Smart.

“Mitchell was talking to Miss Smart about having babies to the point that Smart actually picked out a name if that happened,” he claimed, as reported by ABC News.

The teenager was abducted at just 14 years old and suffered nine months of devastating sexual abuse. However, she didn’t have a child while in captivity, and there could be many reasons for this.

Psychiatrist and Behavioral Health Spokesperson Dr. Maya Reynolds, from Choice Point Health, told The Tab that the extreme stress and trauma she went through could have had an impact.

Credit: Netflix

“From a physiological perspective, chronic stress stimulates the body’s stress-response system, which can make a mess with the hypothalamic pituitary adrenal axis. In some females, it can cause menstrual irregularities, significant changes in ovulation and missed periods. Moreover, trauma also affect’s a person sleep, appetite and overall health, which also cause hormonal imbalance,” she explained.

“There could be more contributing factors too that could indicate why a female did not get pregnant during captivity. These include contraceptive use by the male, infertility issues that’s not related to stress, timing, pregnancy loss, malnutrition, illness or the frequency of ovulation.”

Most Read

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

OnlyFans twins videos

These filthy videos of the identical twins who do OnlyFans together are actually too much

Jack Keating ex miss him

Jack Keating’s ex reveals adorable update about their little girl whilst he’s in the villa

Licensed Marriage And Family Therapist Sara Sloan, from Austin Concierge Therapy, added that the captor also could have had his own “infertility issues”.

“The reality is that unfortunately women do not have a mechanism in their body to prevent rape from turning into a pregnancy. My best guess is that her captor had his own infertility issues, as opposed the idea that her body prevented it,” she explained.

Smart is now happily married and has three children with her husband Matthew Gilmour: Chloe, James and Olivia. They live in Utah.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image by: Netflix 

More on: Elizabeth Smart Netflix TV
Ellissa Bain | News

Read Next

Shocking reason Wanda Barzee was released from jail ‘early’ after Elizabeth Smart kidnap

Wanda Barzee children Elizabeth Smart

‘A monster’: What Wanda Barzee’s children said about their mum after the Elizabeth Smart case

What happened between Elizabeth Smart’s parents Lois and Ed as huge detail missed by Netflix

Latest

Here’s exactly how to do second semester at Leeds University the right way

Lucy Eason

You have to break out of your comfort zone

Edinburgh University pest control costs soar in student accommodations

Eve Radford

Unfortunately pest control isn’t available for flatmates who refuse to wash their dishes

Locked in or losing it: Lancaster students tell us how they handle the academic grind

Emma Netscher

Because procrastination, productivity, and performative study all go hand in hand in the university library

love island all stars two fakest islanders they they are with some other ones

All Stars has the two most clout-chasing Love Islanders ever, according to Messy Mitch

Claudia Cox

He believes two Islanders ‘are just kissing for the camera’

Is your TikTok FYP full of AI fruits and vegetables screaming at you? You’re not alone

Hebe Hancock

I’m an onion, get me OUT of the fridge

Shaq

Disney Channel meets Love Island in viral videos that show how stupid the All Stars drama is

Kieran Galpin

The subject of the memes has now reacted, and I’m creasing

Following the Netflix doc, Elizabeth Smart returns to the exact site where she was held captive

Hayley Soen

This week, she hiked back to the compound and did a tour

Health expert shares possible reasons Elizabeth Smart didn’t have a child in captivity

Ellissa Bain

She suffered nine months of devastating abuse

Ruby Franke sends letters to all kids except one, and Shari revealed the dark reason why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘She writes everybody else’

Leeds students’ favourite Revs has closed down: Where should we go for pre-drinks instead?

Kayley Lincoln

Pres at home anyone?

Here’s exactly how to do second semester at Leeds University the right way

Lucy Eason

You have to break out of your comfort zone

Edinburgh University pest control costs soar in student accommodations

Eve Radford

Unfortunately pest control isn’t available for flatmates who refuse to wash their dishes

Locked in or losing it: Lancaster students tell us how they handle the academic grind

Emma Netscher

Because procrastination, productivity, and performative study all go hand in hand in the university library

love island all stars two fakest islanders they they are with some other ones

All Stars has the two most clout-chasing Love Islanders ever, according to Messy Mitch

Claudia Cox

He believes two Islanders ‘are just kissing for the camera’

Is your TikTok FYP full of AI fruits and vegetables screaming at you? You’re not alone

Hebe Hancock

I’m an onion, get me OUT of the fridge

Shaq

Disney Channel meets Love Island in viral videos that show how stupid the All Stars drama is

Kieran Galpin

The subject of the memes has now reacted, and I’m creasing

Following the Netflix doc, Elizabeth Smart returns to the exact site where she was held captive

Hayley Soen

This week, she hiked back to the compound and did a tour

Health expert shares possible reasons Elizabeth Smart didn’t have a child in captivity

Ellissa Bain

She suffered nine months of devastating abuse

Ruby Franke sends letters to all kids except one, and Shari revealed the dark reason why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘She writes everybody else’

Leeds students’ favourite Revs has closed down: Where should we go for pre-drinks instead?

Kayley Lincoln

Pres at home anyone?