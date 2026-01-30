Bean there, done that: Here are the top five cafes to enjoy a coffee in Cambridge

My definitive guide for where to get your caffeine boost

It is said that drinking three coffee’s a day can increase your lifespan by up to a decade. If these reports are true, then your average Cambridge student is closer to immortality than Bryan Johnson. Coffee is to Cambridge what bagels are to New York, beignets to New Orleans and pizza to Naples.

But just as any caffeine aficionado will tell you there’s a difference between coffee and “coffee”. The wrong viscosity, flavour, or balance of aromas can ruin a day, while the right combination can give a drinker an enthusiasm not seen since Michael Jackson was last on this earth.

Just as important as what is drunk is HOW it is drunk. Dear reader, I am tired of sitting in a chain coffee shop under surgical lights in a chair which most certainly would not hold up under ultraviolet examination whilst still paying top dollar for a subpar coffee. As a student body we are killing ourselves in the name of convenience.

And so, this week, in a rigorous empirical research project I have come to save your Cambridge experience and the soul of our city with The Tab’s official top five Cambridge cafés. Five local independent cafés with great coffee and brilliant atmospheres worth your time, your money, and above all a chance to make a case for repeated patronage of your lips.

1. Hot Numbers

Snuggled opposite the engineering and art and design departments on the corner of Trumpington Street, Hot Numbers is an oasis of warmth in fierce combat with the foul weather January has to offer offer.

With warm tones and a boho ambience, it’s the perfect place to catch-up with your friends. In the evening Hot Numbers runs jazz nights and “paint and sips” which are great therapy after a tough supervision!

Recommended drink: Chai latte

2. Pages Coffee House

Pages is my personal local, and for good reason. The staff are irresistibly friendly – matched only in charm by the interior design of the building, which with its low ceilings, ceiling beams, and tables tucked away in nooks and alcoves. It is a portrait of quintessential English intimacy.

Pages is situated on Trumpington street opposite Peterhouse, incredibly accessible for central colleges first thing in the morning.

Recommended seasonal drink: Beetroot and Ginger latte

3. Rocca

A little taste of Italy in Medieval England, in Rocca it feels like euro-summer all year round. Right past Downing’s Regent Street entrance Rocca is flooded with natural light and with its brilliant soundtrack is the perfect place to study.

For the slightly peckish, I recommend stretching one’s wallet and trying the fresh Focaccia which will (I promise) transport you to Tuscany.

Recommended seasonal drink: Iced banoffee latte (And the focaccia, please get the focaccia!)

4. Benets Café

For iconic views nowhere has Benets beat. Situated on King’s Parade right in front of the world famous chapel Benets feels like an EM Forster novel.

Benet’s coffee is some of the best in Cambridge using a Brazilian craft brand. As well as this, the acclaimed gelato is a must try all made in house using

Recommended drink: Espresso

5. Michaelhouse Café

Taking eat, pray, love, to a whole new level Michaelhouse’s church setting makes it the perfect place for anyone seeking to capture Cambridge’s dark academia aesthetic.

So settle into the pews and enjoy some transubstantiated coffee. The half price food after 3pm deal makes it worth a visit for anyone who missed college lunch.

Recommended drink: Signature apple juice (ending on a decaf note!)

If I’ve missed your favourite spot, I sincerely apologise, but regardless, tune in next week for the top five market stalls for a quick and delicious lunch.

