The Tab

Revolution bars are closing: What does this mean for Cambridge Rumboogie?

Literally having heart palpitations right now

Nina Stockdale | News

The owner of Revolution bars as announced the closure of 21 venues across the UK, after the company entered administration.

But there’s only one question every Cambridge student is asking: What will this mean for Cambridge’s Wednesday Rev’s sports night, also known as Rumboogie?

What is going on with Revolution bar closures?

Revel Collective, which owns pubs and bars including the Revolution chain, officially went into administration on Tuesday 27th January.

The administrators, which have been announced as FTI Consulting, sold assets “immediately on appointment”.

Revolution and Revolucion de Cuba bars were sold to Neos Holdco Limited, while Peach pubs were sold to Coral Pub Company Acquisition Limited.

The company also shared that “regrettably 14 Revolution, six Revolucion de Cuba and one Peach site did not form part of the transaction”. As a result, they will be “closed with immediate effect”.

Among the venues facing closure are Cardiff, Durham, Exeter, Sheffield, Nottingham and two in Manchester. 

This closures follow Revel Collective’s announcement last October that the company would be putting itself up for sale. It claimed this was as a result of a “continued period of external challenges”. Among the problems cited were the “challenging economic conditions” and economic reforms introduced in Labour’s first budget.

The company made reference to Labour’s policy of increased spirit duties, as well as the rise in national wage. Increased national insurance contributions for employers were also described as having a detrimental effect on business. According to the company, these reforms would have cost its 62 bars and pubs over £4 million every year.

So what’s on the cards for Revolution, Cambridge?

Although 21 UK Rev’s venues are closing, the announcement today emphasised the sale would “secure the continuation of 20 Revolution, Revolucion de Cuba and Founders & Co bars and 21 Peach Pubs” and “protect 1,582 jobs across the sites and central support function”.

Committed Rumboogie-goers, rejoice! It appears that Revolution, Cambridge is one of the selected few that are here to stay.

The sacred institution of Wevs is safe. If you’re looking for an excuse to drag your friends out tomorrow night, here it is.

Go forth and celebrate the survival of this essential pillar of student life. 

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Cambridge Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Revolution, FTI Consulting and the UK government have been contacted for comment. 

Nina Stockdale | News

Read Next

The Cambridge Tab’s Ultimate A-Z of Cambridge University Colleges

Founder of Cambridge’s controversial women’s soc refused by pub for ‘gender-critical’ beliefs

Cambridge had the second fewest applications of all Russell Group universities last year

Latest

A look at Samie from Love Island’s party girl life before fame, and her very normal jobs

Ellissa Bain

Her life has changed drastically

The Lancaster Tab’s go-to pub crawl route

Amy Laird

Who knew that going out on the piss needed instruction…. or, well itinerary

Lancaster Labour MP joins vote to ban social media for under 16s in UK

Laana Ashraf

The open letter was issued in response to Australia’s social media ban for under 16s

X-rated Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filming

X-rated thing Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie did before filming Heated Rivalry’s s*x scenes

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Cinch, tie, and then tuck in’

I don’t feel bad for Sean after yesterday’s Love Island All Stars episode, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s such a hypocrite

Guys, what on earth is going on with all that incredibly thirsty Wuthering Heights promo?!

Hebe Hancock

Neither of them can control themselves

‘This year has been awful’: Trent student opens up about the dangers of living in Nottingham

Ellamaria Viscomi

Sadie O’Neill posted a TikTok walking home from the uni library with keys in her fingers because she does not feel safe at night

Calling all aspiring journalists in Durham, here’s how to get involved

Josephine White

Writers and the chronically online, we need you!

Right Durham students, we need to talk about your dinners

Luisa Aarhuus

If you are still eating pesto pasta, this one’s for you

University of Exeter joins £11m research initiative to transform mental health support

Katie Smith

The programme aims to establish a more proactive and preventative approach to care

A look at Samie from Love Island’s party girl life before fame, and her very normal jobs

Ellissa Bain

Her life has changed drastically

The Lancaster Tab’s go-to pub crawl route

Amy Laird

Who knew that going out on the piss needed instruction…. or, well itinerary

Lancaster Labour MP joins vote to ban social media for under 16s in UK

Laana Ashraf

The open letter was issued in response to Australia’s social media ban for under 16s

X-rated Hudson Williams Connor Storrie filming

X-rated thing Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie did before filming Heated Rivalry’s s*x scenes

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Cinch, tie, and then tuck in’

I don’t feel bad for Sean after yesterday’s Love Island All Stars episode, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s such a hypocrite

Guys, what on earth is going on with all that incredibly thirsty Wuthering Heights promo?!

Hebe Hancock

Neither of them can control themselves

‘This year has been awful’: Trent student opens up about the dangers of living in Nottingham

Ellamaria Viscomi

Sadie O’Neill posted a TikTok walking home from the uni library with keys in her fingers because she does not feel safe at night

Calling all aspiring journalists in Durham, here’s how to get involved

Josephine White

Writers and the chronically online, we need you!

Right Durham students, we need to talk about your dinners

Luisa Aarhuus

If you are still eating pesto pasta, this one’s for you

University of Exeter joins £11m research initiative to transform mental health support

Katie Smith

The programme aims to establish a more proactive and preventative approach to care