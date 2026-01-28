Revolution bars are closing: What does this mean for Cambridge Rumboogie?

4 hours ago

The owner of Revolution bars as announced the closure of 21 venues across the UK, after the company entered administration.

But there’s only one question every Cambridge student is asking: What will this mean for Cambridge’s Wednesday Rev’s sports night, also known as Rumboogie?

What is going on with Revolution bar closures?

Revel Collective, which owns pubs and bars including the Revolution chain, officially went into administration on Tuesday 27th January.

The administrators, which have been announced as FTI Consulting, sold assets “immediately on appointment”.

Revolution and Revolucion de Cuba bars were sold to Neos Holdco Limited, while Peach pubs were sold to Coral Pub Company Acquisition Limited.

The company also shared that “regrettably 14 Revolution, six Revolucion de Cuba and one Peach site did not form part of the transaction”. As a result, they will be “closed with immediate effect”.

Among the venues facing closure are Cardiff, Durham, Exeter, Sheffield, Nottingham and two in Manchester.

This closures follow Revel Collective’s announcement last October that the company would be putting itself up for sale. It claimed this was as a result of a “continued period of external challenges”. Among the problems cited were the “challenging economic conditions” and economic reforms introduced in Labour’s first budget.

The company made reference to Labour’s policy of increased spirit duties, as well as the rise in national wage. Increased national insurance contributions for employers were also described as having a detrimental effect on business. According to the company, these reforms would have cost its 62 bars and pubs over £4 million every year.

So what’s on the cards for Revolution, Cambridge?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Revolution Cambridge (@revolutioncambridge)

Although 21 UK Rev’s venues are closing, the announcement today emphasised the sale would “secure the continuation of 20 Revolution, Revolucion de Cuba and Founders & Co bars and 21 Peach Pubs” and “protect 1,582 jobs across the sites and central support function”.

Committed Rumboogie-goers, rejoice! It appears that Revolution, Cambridge is one of the selected few that are here to stay.

The sacred institution of Wevs is safe. If you’re looking for an excuse to drag your friends out tomorrow night, here it is.

Go forth and celebrate the survival of this essential pillar of student life.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Cambridge Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Revolution, FTI Consulting and the UK government have been contacted for comment.