Founder of Cambridge’s controversial women’s soc refused by pub for ‘gender-critical’ beliefs

Thea Sewell wrote to the Prince of Wales asking for an apology and £2,500 in compensation

1 hour ago

A Cambridge student and gender-critical activist said she was turned away from a pub in South London due to her stance on gender identity.

Thea Sewell is one of the three founders of Cambridge University Society of Women, a group that offers a “single-sex environment for women”, a classification it defines as “adult human beings belonging to the female sex class”.

Speaking to The Times, the second year philosophy student at Christ’s College said she was turned away from the Prince of Wales pub in Clapham, South London earlier this month.

She argued the action taken was “clearly in relation to [her] being known to hold gender-critical beliefs”.

When Thea went to order drink in the pub near her family home, bar staff allegedly told her she wasn’t “welcome here.”

When she asked why the bar staff refused to serve her, she said they cited her “horrible” views on “vulnerable transgender people”.

Although Thea initially agreed to leave the bar with the companion she had taken with her, she returned to the pub later that day for “further clarification”. That was when she was told by staff that she was “not allowed in [t]here”.

She recalled feeling “deeply embarrassed” by the situation.

After arguing that refusing to serve a customer because of their gender-critical views is unlawful under equality and discrimination laws (see the Forstater v Centre for Global Development Europe case), the same staff member explained that the bartenders “did not feel comfortable” serving her.

They went on to tell Thea she had previously “not been a very nice person” in the pub, hence their decision to refuse to serve her.

She maintains that the real reason was that she has long been vocal about her views on gender identity and women’s sex-based rights, which has also made her a divisive figure among her peers at Cambridge.

Thea claimed this event was completely unexpected and unprovoked, adding she had no issues at the Prince of Wales before.

She said: “[The] Prince of Wales pub is my local. I have been going there for several years and, during that time, have built good relationships with both the bar staff and the regulars.

“Over the past two years in particular, the pub has had a strong sense of community for me. When I go to the pub I am usually met with smiles, waves and a friendly atmosphere.”

Thea has since issued a “letter before claim” to the pub, asking for an apology and £2,500 in compensation, and warning legal action may be taken in the case that this is not observed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Cambridge University Society of Women (@cusocietyofwomen)





Speaking to The Cambridge Tab, Thea said her experience “reflects a wider problem facing people with gender-critical beliefs”.

She continued: “Although these views are legally protected, they are increasingly treated as grounds for exclusion from ordinary social life. Being refused service on the basis of lawful views expressed elsewhere is concerning.

“In a plural society, people will disagree, sometimes strongly. But public spaces should be places where those differences can coexist. We should be able to disagree, talk it through, and still share a pint together. CUSW is the place at Cambridge that offers women a chance to do just that.”

Since its establishment in October last year, the Cambridge University Society of Women has attracted widespread criticism from students and charity organisations.

Helen Joyce, director of advocacy at a sex-based rights charity called Sex Matters, warned that Sewell’s recent case could have implications for the service sector nationwide.

She said: “Trans activist groups’ longstanding misrepresentation of the law has led to the widespread misconception that it is legal for service providers to discriminate against people with gender-critical beliefs.

“Thea’s case will be an important test for upholding the rights of people who reject gender ideology. It should ring alarm bells for pub owners, shopkeepers and anyone else who provides services to the public that it is not lawful to behave in this bigoted manner towards people who hold perfectly ordinary, factual beliefs.”

The Prince of Wales, the University of Cambridge and Christ’s College have been contacted for comment.

Featured image via Instagram @cusocietyofwomen and Unsplash