Pub that barred Cambridge University controversial women’s soc founder issues apology

1 hour ago

The pub that refused to serve the founder of a Cambridge University controversial women’s society has offered a “full apology”.

Thea Sedwell, a Cambridge University student and a founder of a group that offers a “single-sex environment for women”, said she was turned away from the Prince of Wales pub in Clapham, South London earlier this month as a result of her “gender-critical beliefs”.

The Prince of Wales pub has now admitted Thea “should not have been barred on the grounds of her views and beliefs”.

When Thea went to order drink in the pub near her family home, bar staff allegedly told her she wasn’t “welcome here.”

When she asked why the bar staff refused to serve her, she said they cited her “horrible” views on “vulnerable transgender people”.

Although Thea initially agreed to leave the bar with the companion she had taken with her, she returned to the pub later that day for “further clarification”. That was when she was told by staff she was “not allowed in [t]here”.

Since then, the Prince of Wales has since apologised to Thea, claiming she us “correct” and “should not have been barred on the grounds of her views and beliefs”.

It also added that the decision to bar Thea was a “misguided error in judgement by an individual member of bar staff”.

The full letter issued by the Prince of Wales on 28th January 2026, reads: “We have investigated the allegations in meetings between us the business owners, the management and bar staff present on 5th January.

“We have concluded that Ms Sewell is correct and should not have been barred on the grounds of her views and beliefs. For this we have offered our full apology.

“Everyone is welcome at the Prince of Wales. We aim to provide a safe, neutral, relaxing, friendly and positive atmosphere for all to enjoy and only hope our guests respect this for the benefit of everybody.

“The reasons given to bar Ms Sewell are absolutely not a stance supported or sanctioned by us. The decision was an extremely misguided error in judgement by an individual member of bar staff.”

Speaking to The Cambridge Tab previously, Thea Sedwell said her experience “reflects a wider problem facing people with gender-critical beliefs”.

She continued: “Although these views are legally protected, they are increasingly treated as grounds for exclusion from ordinary social life. Being refused service on the basis of lawful views expressed elsewhere is concerning.

“In a plural society, people will disagree, sometimes strongly. But public spaces should be places where those differences can coexist. We should be able to disagree, talk it through, and still share a pint together. CUSW is the place at Cambridge that offers women a chance to do just that.”

