You’re not imagining it, Cambridge is officially the hardest university to get a first

Turns out we all should all have gone to Durham

Alexander Newman | News

Cambridge students, do you ever feel like your degree is just simply harder than your friends at other unis? Don’t worry, it’s not your brain playing tricks on you.

Cambridge is officially the most difficult university in the country for students to get a first-class degree a report by the office for students has revealed.

The OFS statistics found that, in the 23/24 graduation cycle, 33.3 per cent of Cambridge students achieved a first, 8.7 percentage points below the national sector attainment baseline, a statistic which is described “unexplained” by the OFS.

Despite this, the amount of students receiving a first has increased a lot since fifteen years ago, when it was 16.6 per cent below the national average.

To compare it to Cambridge’s top rival, Oxford, “The Other Place” offered 34.1 per cent of students a first.

Durham, on the other hand, gave out the top grade to 39.6 per cent of its students, while UCL and Imperial gave them to 41 and 52.5 per cent respectively.  Prospective students it’s not too late to change your UCAS priorities!

While Cambridge’s increase has come in line with most English academic institutions, the amount of firsts handed out at Durham and the University of East London has accelerated even more.

These inflated statistics only focus on “unexplained grades”, meaning the A level rate of students, subjects being taught, and resources are taken into account.

This means that there is no explicable reason why this statistic should be increasing. Perhaps your most boring lecturer has a second lease on life, or maybe, just maybe universities are becoming more lenient with their marking.

Evaluating the survey, Jean Arnold, deputy director of OFS, said: “We encourage all institutions to continue to review their marking and assessment policies to ensure their awards properly reflect student achievement and protect public confidence in higher education.”

Crisis or best year of your life? Here’s the daily life of a third year Manchester student

Holly Critchley

Get ready to repeat this schedule like it’s Groundhog Day

Bridgerton season four part one Jonathan Bailey

Anthony is not in part one, so why was Jonathan Bailey written out of Bridgerton season four

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not the same without him

Are Luke Thompson and a Bridgerton co-star dating? Here’s what we know about his love life

Hebe Hancock

It’s been rumoured since 2024

bridgerton timeline benedict in season two flashback then pen and colin and baby in season four

A complete Bridgerton timeline, with all the messy time jumps and plot holes explained

Claudia Cox

The math ain’t mathing for some of these babies

University of Manchester recognised among global top 100 in 10 subject areas

Alisa Pasha

The university placed within the top 50 for four subject areas

New year, same you? Here are our ins and outs to curate a vibey uni semester in Liverpool

Joseph Madden

Spending your student loan in Myrtle Street Tesco is so out

Arrest made following Bristol Museum raid

Katy Bright

Police have arrested a man with connection to the Bristol Museum archives raid, over 600 artefacts, all of significant cultural and historical value, were reported stolen

most oversubscribed russell group unis university of edinburgh

The most oversubscribed Russell Group unis in 2026, that everyone’s desperate to infiltrate

Claudia Cox

Oxbridge really didn’t get that many applications

Say what you want about it, Revs closing is the end of clubbing for our generation

Esther Knowles

You can’t deny it, Revs was the unofficial party headquarters for young people

Traitors finalist Jade reveals how video games taught her how to survive constant suspicion

Hebe Hancock

She’d learnt a few lessons

