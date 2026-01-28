It’s Cambridge University offer day: Here’s absolutely everything you need to know

Cambridge University offer day 2026 is finally here. Gone are the days when 28th January felt like a million years in the future. It’s now time for frantically refreshing your emails and being too distracted to pay attention in any of your classes.

You already know that Cambridge University offers come out today, but what you might not know is that Cambridge offers work a little differently to other UK universities. Instead of your offer showing on UCAS first, you are likely to find out via an email from the Cambridge college you applied (or were pooled) to.

But what does being pooled at Cambridge even mean? And is there chance to still go to Cambridge in 2026 even if you got rejected today?

What time do Cambridge University offers come out?

Typically, Cambridge University offer emails are sent out any time from 9am.

But don’t panic if it hits midday and you still haven’t heard anything. According to the Cambridge University website, you’ll be able to see the outcome of your application on UCAS by mid-afternoon.

What does it mean if I am pooled to another Cambridge college?

If you are pooled to another Cambridge college, it means you have been allocated a different college than the one you directly applied to.

The winter pool means that high-calibre applicants don’t miss out a place at Cambridge University just because their college was particularly oversubscribed. It is not a reflection of your ability at all, as pooled applicants regularly outperform their peers who got given their first choice college.

While it is normal to feel apprehensive about getting pooled, most Cambridge students end up loving the college they are given. Writing for The Cambridge Tab, one student at Fitzwilliam College even claimed that getting pooled was the best thing that happened to her.

What does a conditional or unconditional Cambridge University offer mean?

If you received a conditional offer, it means you will still have to attain certain A Level grades of equivalent qualifications to confirm your place.

For Arts and Humanities courses at Cambridge, you usually have to achieve A*AA and, for STEM, you’ll probably be asked for A*A*A grades at A Level.

If you have received an unconditional offer, it’s most likely because you have already obtained the acquired qualifications. If this is you, congratulations – you’re officially going to the University of Cambridge.

What happens if I get rejected from Cambridge University?

If your application to Cambridge University wasn’t successful this time, don’t worry.

Applicants who meet the eligibility criteria will be able to enter the August Reconsideration Pool (also known as the summer pool), meaning they could be given an offer after A Level Results Day. If you would like your Cambridge application to be reconsidered in the summer, you will need to fill out an online form between 8.30am and 1pm on 13th August 2026.

But even if you don’t end up at Cambridge, I it’s really not the end of the world. There are plenty of brilliant UK universities and, if you’re an ambitious enough to apply to Cambridge, I promise another fantastic university will be overjoyed to have you.