Odessa A’zion’s apology is being side-eyed, after she quit Deep Cuts over casting backlash

She hadn’t even read the book

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Odessa A’zion has officially issued an apology and exited Sean Durkin’s upcoming A24 film Deep Cuts just two days after her casting was revealed, following swift online backlash accusing the production of whitewashing.

The Marty Supreme actor announced the news on Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, telling people she would no longer be taking part in the adaptation of Holly Brickley’s 2023 novel after learning more about the character she had been cast to play.

Shutterstock/John Salangsang

“Guys!! I am with ALL of you and I am NOT doing this movie,” A’zion wrote. “Fuck that. I’m OUT.”

A’zion had been set to play Zoe Gutierrez, a character described in Brickley’s novel as half Mexican and half Jewish. After news of her casting broke, people criticised the decision, questioning why a white actor had been cast in the role. In screenshots circulating online, Brickley allegedly responded to a fan via DM suggesting the character would “surely” be rewritten for the film.

In a series of emotional posts, A’zion explained that she initially auditioned for a different role, and accepted Zoe without fully understanding the character’s background.

“THANK YOU guys for bringing this to my attention. I AGREE WITH EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU!” she wrote. “I went in for Percy, but was offered Zoe instead and instantly said yes! … I hadn’t read the book and should have paid more attention to all aspects of Zoe before accepting.”

Deep Cuts is a 2000s-set story about two music-obsessed twenty-somethings navigating ambition, identity and adulthood. Cailee Spaeny is set to star as music critic Percy, opposite Drew Starkey as a songwriter and love interest. A’zion was due to star alongside them before her sudden exit.

“I’d never take a role from someone else that’s meant to do it. That SHOULD do it! That’s not me,” A’zion continued. “There are a plentitude of people more than capable of playing this role and I am NOT one of them.”

She later added that she had been “so busy” she hadn’t had time to reread Deep Cuts before agreeing to the role, once again thanking people for alerting her to the issue.

Reaction online was mixed. Some praised her decision to step away, with one person writing, “I can’t remember an instance where an actor actually backed out of a role they shouldn’t have played.” Others pointed fingers at the production instead, asking why the casting team hadn’t caught the issue earlier.

But plenty weren’t convinced. People pointed out that A’zion still auditioned and accepted the role, with comments like “Why is she acting like she didn’t audition lmaooo” and “acting like it was an oopsie daisy girl bye” gaining traction.

Deep Cuts is being directed by Durkin, who previously helmed The Iron Claw and The Nest, from his own script. He is producing alongside Eli Bush, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, with Blake Mills attached to compose original music.

As of now, A24 has not announced who will replace A’zion in the role of Zoe.

