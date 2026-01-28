The Tab

Calling all student runners: Here’s a comprehensive guide to run clubs in Exeter

Decisions, decisions, decisions…

Georgia Birkwieser | Guides

Exeter is a great place to be for anyone into running or the culture surrounding it. Rain or shine, night or day, it’s impossible to go anywhere without seeing someone off on a jog.

The recent popularity of this more accessible fitness craze has led to the emergence of various running clubs around campus, each offering something unique. There’s no need to feel intimidated if everyone you know has run a marathon, but you don’t know what a “split” is (or really care, being honest!).

Whether you’re in it for the social aspect, as part of your New Year’s resolution, or just looking for a good excuse to get a coffee and explore town, there’s a running club in Exeter for anyone.

Cool Runnings

Beginning a search for a run club at the university, many people would likely start on the student guild website. Cool Runnings is a great place to start if you’re eager to commit to taking up running or if you’re quite comfortable already, featuring regular runs nearly every day of the week, ranging from 5km all the way up to 20km.

Purchasing a Cool Runnings membership on the Guild website gives you access to runs with the club as well as a range of socials that aren’t always running-centred.

If this sounds like the place for you, check out their Instagram page for the weekly running schedule and information on socials and find yourself at the bottom of Forum Hill for your first Cool Runnings run!

Sunset Strides

If you like a “well-earned” coffee following a steady 5km, and are on the hunt for a group of girls to accompany you, Sunset Strides is for you.

This club, started quite recently by a group of Exeter third years, grew steadily throughout 2025. The All Girls Running Club meets at Sunset Society twice a week, on Tuesdays at 9am and 10am on Sundays this term, and back again after for an optional coffee.

All runs with this group, outside of charity collaborations, are free of charge – just show up with a positive attitude! Whether running their first 5km or training for a half-marathon, Sunset Strides encourages a fitness community for all of the girls at Exeter.

Runners on Tap

Is the only running you do on the way to make your TP ticket time? Well, Runners on Tap may be for you. This club, founded in 2025, promotes balance: featuring shots before the run is complete.

Different from other clubs, Runners on Tap has a ticket approach that focuses on running socials. This is a great option if the social aspect of running interests you a bit more than the physical part, or if you’re just looking for a way to balance your hobbies.

The group usually does no more than a 5km, slightly less ambitious than other local running clubs, if distance intimidates you. If social, alcohol-incorporated running sounds like your kind of thing, head over to the Runners on Tap Instagram to see when their next event is.

Society Run Clubs

A more accessible option for many students is joining running clubs associated with their societies. Many larger campus societies, such as law or athletics, have set runs for their members.

This can be another great way to dip your toes in and get a feel of what you’re comfortable with among familiar faces. Society running clubs are usually less frequent than clubs specifically for runners, so if you’re looking for an extra challenge, you can get involved with another on top of the society-based runs.

If you’re part of a society or looking to join one that has a running club this term, be sure to do research using the Guild Website or on Instagram to find out what’s available.

Running is a great way to build up cardiovascular health, get outdoors and set achievable goals this new year. Many find that joining groups such as run clubs or creating one yourself can make it easier to keep to those resolutions.

It definitely helps having a community to help push through the often discouraging winter months, and whether your motivations lie in building endurance or earning that Franco Manca discount, joining a run club is a fantastic way to move towards that.

