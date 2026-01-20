Who is Zara Larsson’s hot boyfriend, after she hit back at racist abuse against him

She recently spoke about his ban from the US

Zara Larsson is everywhere right now, and lots of people are wondering who the Swedish boy she kisses over FaceTime in the Stateside music video is, so here’s everything you need to know about her famous boyfriend.

The 28-year-old singer has been super open about her relationships since she first blew up back in 2016, and her current boyfriend is no different. She sang about him in the remix of Stateside with PinkPantheress, and clapped back at racists who said her boyfriend isn’t Swedish because he’s biracial.

“How people react when they see the Swedish boy I’m kissing isn’t blonde with blue eyes,” she said in a TikTok, using an angry filter to make fun of the hate comments.

Zara’s boyfriend is Lamin Holmén, a 33-year-old Swedish dancer and choreographer. The couple haven’t shared the story of how they met, but since he’s a choreographer and she’s an amazing dancer, it’s not a stretch to assume they met through work. They’ve danced together in several of her TikToks.

Lamin and Zara have been together for the past five years, and they seem to be staying strong despite their very busy schedules, with Zara being on tour a lot. She’s recently revealed that he couldn’t join her in America as he’s barred from entering the country, because of an old and now cleared conviction for weed possession.

In an interview with The Sun on Sunday, Zara was asked about future plans, including marrying Lamin.

“We’ll see about that. That would be cute, it would just be a party, wouldn’t it?” she said. “For a lot of people, their wedding day is maybe the only day they get to wear a really pretty dress, have their make-up and hair done, and everyone is looking at them.”

She added: “We want a family at some point. Then it’s like, ‘How do we do that? You know, Mommy’s on tour’.”

