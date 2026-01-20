The Tab

Who is Zara Larsson’s hot boyfriend, after she hit back at racist abuse against him

She recently spoke about his ban from the US

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Zara Larsson is everywhere right now, and lots of people are wondering who the Swedish boy she kisses over FaceTime in the Stateside music video is, so here’s everything you need to know about her famous boyfriend.

The 28-year-old singer has been super open about her relationships since she first blew up back in 2016, and her current boyfriend is no different. She sang about him in the remix of Stateside with PinkPantheress, and clapped back at racists who said her boyfriend isn’t Swedish because he’s biracial.

@zaralarsson

Replying to @Anders S960 get well soon ❤️‍🩹

♬ Stateside + Zara Larsson – PinkPantheress

“How people react when they see the Swedish boy I’m kissing isn’t blonde with blue eyes,” she said in a TikTok, using an angry filter to make fun of the hate comments.

Zara’s boyfriend is Lamin Holmén, a 33-year-old Swedish dancer and choreographer.  The couple haven’t shared the story of how they met, but since he’s a choreographer and she’s an amazing dancer, it’s not a stretch to assume they met through work. They’ve danced together in several of her TikToks.

Lamin and Zara have been together for the past five years, and they seem to be staying strong despite their very busy schedules, with Zara being on tour a lot. She’s recently revealed that he couldn’t join her in America as he’s barred from entering the country, because of an old and now cleared conviction for weed possession.

@postergirlzara

Literally the cutest couple ever! 🥺🥺 @Zara Larsson @Laminalexander #zaralarsson

♬ originalljud – Zara Larsson 👑 Fan account

In an interview with The Sun on Sunday, Zara was asked about future plans, including marrying Lamin.

Most Read

Love Is Blind’s Stacy sued the show and won: Here’s what happened in the lawsuit

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie dating

Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie finally address their dating lives

the traitors season four stephen in jumpsuit

Good lord, Stephen’s jumpsuit on The Traitors is way more expensive than you’d expect

“We’ll see about that. That would be cute, it would just be a party, wouldn’t it?” she said. “For a lot of people, their wedding day is maybe the only day they get to wear a really pretty dress, have their make-up and hair done, and everyone is looking at them.”

She added: “We want a family at some point. Then it’s like, ‘How do we do that? You know, Mommy’s on tour’.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image via Instagram

More on: Celebrity Dating Music
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Read Next

I’m doomed! The 15 US cities that will be ‘targeted first’ if WW3 breaks out

Dark truth behind singer Sienna Rose, who has millions of listeners including Selena Gomez

Lara Raj from KATSEYE has a ‘boyfriend’ Orlando and people weirdly care about the age gap

Latest

Widening access to university with Destination Durham

Charlotte Morgan

This programme supports underrepresented students from the North East in applying to university

Here are 7 seven reasons why YOU should join the London Tab

Lucy Evanson

Come to our open meeting at 7pm on the 29th January at the Montagu Pyke!

The ‘underwear’ dress Victoria Beckham wore to Brooklyn’s wedding is dividing people

Ellissa Bain

I think she looks amazing

Heated Rivalry plot hole Scott Kip

Heated Rivalry star exposes a huge plot hole in Scott and Kip’s story and how it nearly got worse

Suchismita Ghosh

It makes no sense

Okay, we gave each Lancs college a pop album based entirely on vibes

Emma Netscher

Who needs Spotify’s daily mix when The Lancaster Tab has your back on what tunes to put on today

Brooklyn Beckham memes

We shouldn’t laugh, but these savage memes about the Beckham family fallout are killing me off

Kieran Galpin

People have depicted Brooklyn’s first dance with his mum, and the results are brutally hilarious

Watch: Students evacuated after fire broke out at University of Salford accommodation

Becky Devonshire-Pay

The fire allegedly started from a tumble dryer

Tyrique reveals he turned down Love Island All Stars 2026 for the most iconic reason

Ellissa Bain

Love him for this

Traitors finale set to come to the big screen at this Manchester venue’s watch party

Emma Nichols

Get your cloaks ready and your Claudia wigs brushed

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie Hudson Williams friendship

Heated Rivalry’s Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams reveal the truth about their close friendship

Suchismita Ghosh

They even got matching tattoos

Widening access to university with Destination Durham

Charlotte Morgan

This programme supports underrepresented students from the North East in applying to university

Here are 7 seven reasons why YOU should join the London Tab

Lucy Evanson

Come to our open meeting at 7pm on the 29th January at the Montagu Pyke!

The ‘underwear’ dress Victoria Beckham wore to Brooklyn’s wedding is dividing people

Ellissa Bain

I think she looks amazing

Heated Rivalry plot hole Scott Kip

Heated Rivalry star exposes a huge plot hole in Scott and Kip’s story and how it nearly got worse

Suchismita Ghosh

It makes no sense

Okay, we gave each Lancs college a pop album based entirely on vibes

Emma Netscher

Who needs Spotify’s daily mix when The Lancaster Tab has your back on what tunes to put on today

Brooklyn Beckham memes

We shouldn’t laugh, but these savage memes about the Beckham family fallout are killing me off

Kieran Galpin

People have depicted Brooklyn’s first dance with his mum, and the results are brutally hilarious

Watch: Students evacuated after fire broke out at University of Salford accommodation

Becky Devonshire-Pay

The fire allegedly started from a tumble dryer

Tyrique reveals he turned down Love Island All Stars 2026 for the most iconic reason

Ellissa Bain

Love him for this

Traitors finale set to come to the big screen at this Manchester venue’s watch party

Emma Nichols

Get your cloaks ready and your Claudia wigs brushed

Heated Rivalry Connor Storrie Hudson Williams friendship

Heated Rivalry’s Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams reveal the truth about their close friendship

Suchismita Ghosh

They even got matching tattoos