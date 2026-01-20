Motorist who killed University of York professor in cycling collision avoids prison

2 hours ago

A motorist who caused the death of a University of York professor after reversing into him has avoided prison, despite a judge describing the incident as a “dangerous manoeuvre” that led to a needless loss of life.

Timothy Cale, 59, was found guilty of causing the death of Simon McQueen-Mason, a respected academic who was cycling on the Isle of Wight in June 2022.

The York Tab previously reported on Cale’s trial, where he claimed he believed he had hit a fallen branch rather than a cyclist, and later on the jury’s guilty verdict rejecting that account. This week, Cale returned to court for sentencing.

‘He couldn’t have avoided it’

At Portsmouth Crown Court, Judge David Melville KC told the court that Professor McQueen-Mason had no chance to escape the collision when Cale reversed his Land Rover around a blind corner.

The court heard that on 5 June 2022, it was a “beautiful, sunny day” and the 64-year-old professor had gone out on his pedal bike.

Judge Melville said: “You were in the middle of your manoeuvre when he came around the corner. He couldn’t avoid you and you collided.”

Although Cale heard a “deafening bang”, the court was told he drove away from the scene, later claiming he believed he had intially “collided with a branch” on what was described as an unkempt rural road.

Professor McQueen-Mason was left critically injured and later died at the scene. He was a biology professor at the University of York, where he was remembered as a gifted teacher who inspired generations of students.

‘It was a dangerous manoeuvre’

The judge also revealed that Cale’s Land Rover had failed its MOT two weeks earlier due to an ignition fault, and that he had driven it 384 miles regardless while visiting multiple garages. Although the jury did not hear this during the trial, Judge Melville said it was an aggravating factor.

He told the court: “Although the failed MOT and poor performance of the vehicle did not directly contribute to the accident, it would never have happened if the vehicle hadn’t failed the MOT as you wouldn’t have been travelling to those garages.”

Judge Melville added that Professor McQueen-Mason was a “vulnerable road user” as a cyclist, and described the collision as “a tragedy for him, for his family, and for all those to whom he was a gifted teacher.”

Prosecutor Russell Pyne said Cale’s decision to reverse created a “catastrophic collision and the loss of a life.”

‘Your 17-year-old daughter is about to take her A levels’

Despite the aggravating factors, Cale was spared an immediate custodial sentence after the judge accepted mitigating circumstances.

Cale, a father of four with no previous convictions, was described as a “family man” who is caring for his father, who has been diagnosed with cancer.

Judge Melville told the court: “Your 17-year-old daughter is about to take her A levels and is upset at the thought that you might be taken away to prison today.”

He added that two of Cale’s children live with him and said sending him to prison would have a significant impact on his family, ultimately handing him a two-year suspended sentence.

Cale was also banned from driving for three years, ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work, and told to pay a victim surcharge.

Professor McQueen-Mason’s wife attended the sentencing hearing. He is survived by his partner and his children.