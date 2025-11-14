The Tab

Driver who ran over York professor and left him dying in the road found guilty of careless driving

Jurors rejected his claim that he thought he’d hit a tree branch

Shannon Downing | News

The motorist who reverse over University of York professor Simon McQueen-Mason and drove away has been found guilty of causing death by careless driving. It comes after The York Tab previously reported on the start of Timothy Cale’s trial, where he claimed he believed a fallen branch, not a cyclist, had struck his Land Rover.

Professor McQueen-Mason, 64, was fatally injured while cycling near Shorwell on the Isle of Wight in June 2022.

After a six day trial at Portsmouth Crown Court, the jury returned a guilty verdict on Thursday. Cale, 59, has been handed an interim driving ban and will be sentenced on 16 January 2026.

Throughout the trial, Cale insisted that his driving was not to blame. However, accident investigators told the court that his Land Rover had reversed into the main road at a roughly 40-degree angle, limiting visibility around a blind bend. They concluded that based on Cale’s account of events, Professor McQueen-Mason would have had nine to 11 seconds to see the Freelander travelling at the 30mph limit before the collision. They noted that scuff marks on the road suggested the cyclist braked moments before impact.

Witnesses who rushed to help the professor said they saw Cale driving away from the scene with a smashed rear windscreen. One person reported hearing a scream followed by the sound of breaking glass a second later. Another said Cale even smiled and waved at a passing couple he knew as he left the area.

Cale later told the court he was “devastated” to learn that the damage to his car had not been caused by a fallen branch. He insisted he would have stopped immediately if he had known a person had struck his vehicle. He said he only drove home to check the damage and intended to return to “clear the branch from the road”. Roadside drug and alcohol tests were negative.

Prosecutor Russell Pyne told jurors “His decision to reverse may have saved him a few seconds, but it led to a catastrophic collision and the loss of life.”

Professor McQueen-Mason was a leading academic in the Department of Biology at the University of York. The university described him as a “brilliant, creative scientist” who inspired generations of students. His journey into academia was unconventional, he left school at 17 without A-levels and worked as a professional fisherman. He eventually persuaded Portsmouth Polytechnic to admit him at the age of 26. Although he had not studied biology since he was 13, he persevered and graduated with a First-class degree.

Professor McQueen-Mason went on to spend almost 30 years at York, building an international reputation and forming research partnerships across the world. The University said his “relaxed, laid-back manner” put everyone at ease and that he was deeply respected by both colleagues and students.

He is survived by his partner Claire, former wide Florencia, and his children Ian and Sofia.

“He will be sorely missed by his friends and colleagues across the world,” the university added.

 

