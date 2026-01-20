Erm, this sickening theory claims Oliver is actually Bree’s dad in Tell Me Lies

Could this be the huge secret Bree is getting blackmailed over?

55 mins ago

It’s no secret that Tell Me Lies is meant to be shocking. In the last two seasons of the hit drama, Stephen de Marco continuously succeeded our expectations for just how toxic a man can be. Meanwhile, even Lucy left viewers speechless when she slept with the ex of her best friend, Bree, who then went on to have an affair with a married professor called Oliver.

Yet, since season three began streaming on Hulu and Disney+, a new fan theory has emerged that would take the show to a whole new level of outrageousness.

That’s right, Tell Me Lies viewers have found evidence that could prove Oliver is more than just a professor at Baird College, but also Bree’s own dad. Talk about a nauseating thought!

“Ultimate plot twist”, wrote one TikTok creator, “What if Bree is Oliver’s dad?”.

But would creator Meaghan Oppenheimer really go as far as to work incest into the plot of Tell Me Lies? I mean, given the show’s track record, I wouldn’t put it past her.

So here’s all the evidence available to us right now that suggests Oliver is actually Bree’s dad.

Why do Tell Me Lies viewers think Oliver is Bree’s dad?

As you already know, Bree spent her childhood in foster homes and never actually knew her real dad. During an emotional conversation with Wrigley, she revealed that her mum got pregnant with her at the tender age of 14.

Since Oliver, the married professor Bree was having an affair with, has a proven interest in significantly younger women, people have suggested that he could have had a sexual relationship with Bree’s mother while she was still underage.

What’s more, since season three began, Bree has been fighting off the threats of a mysterious blackmailer who knows a secret about her that even we don’t.

Some viewers have speculated that Bree breaks down crying on her own wedding day because she already knows she slept with her dad.

One TikTok creator wrote: “What if the reason Bree thinks she’s a terrible person is because she found out Oliver is her bio[logical] father?”.

While many people are convinced, others have expressed disgust at the theory even being voiced, with one Reddit user claiming: “That would be the kind of thing that makes me stop watching the show”.

What has Tell Me Lies creator Meaghan Oppenheimer said to support the theory?

Since the theory that Oliver is Bree’s dad emerged, people have rightly questioned whether the creators of Tell Me Lies would really go as far as to make the characters of father and daughter have sex.

One Twitter user wrote: “Why is everyone thinking Oliver is Bree’s dad? I don’t think the author would go that far with it and that would be SICK”.

While there is no mention of Oliver being Bree’s dad in Carola Lovering’s book, which inspired the television series, the show’s creator Meaghan Oppenheimer has admitted that she’s always trying to surprise herself “for worse” when it comes to making Tell Me Lies.

In an interview with Yahoo Canada, she said: “People ask me, ‘What’s the worst that can happen?’ You don’t want to ask me that, because I will go in a crazy place. What’s the most shocking thing that I can think of? Which, yeah, it’s exhausting to live inside. It’s not always pretty”.

Could the “crazy place” inside Meaghan’s head involve an incestual affair between Bree and Oliver? I guess we will have to wait and find out.

Featured image via BBC