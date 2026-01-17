The Tab

Agatha Christie’s book actually explains what the secret formula could be used for in Seven Dials

It’s completely different in the book

Suchismita Ghosh

Agatha Christie’s book actually explains what the secret formula is, what it could be used for, and why everyone is chasing it in Netflix’s Seven Dials.

While the miniseries never fully explains the formula on screen, it’s clear that it’s supposed to be something extraordinary, something that could change the world.

According to Dr Matip, the inventor at the heart of the story, it’s for a metal like nothing anyone has seen before. Non-corrosive, non-magnetic, bulletproof, and able to survive extreme heat, one character even says it could make “war itself… meaningless.” That’s the sort of thing that would make everyone from spies to aristocrats desperate to get their hands on it.

So, what could the formula be used for?

Netflix never shows the formula in action. All you see is a few dramatic moments, like when Sir Oswald shoots at a watch casing and barely scratches it. Beyond that, it’s left to the imagination, which is exactly the point.

Now, in Agatha Christie’s original book, the formula wasn’t for a world-changing metal at all. It was actually for a strong, lightweight wire that could revolutionise aviation, making planes lighter and more efficient. But a wire isn’t exactly cinematic. So, Netflix turned it into a super-metal, raising the stakes and making the story feel bigger and more thrilling.

So, why does everyone want it so badly?

Because its potential is enormous. In 1929, a material that couldn’t be destroyed could reinforce aircraft, battleships, bridges, or even safes. It could make warfare pointless, or incredibly dangerous, depending on who controls it. In short, whoever gets the formula gets power.

So while the show keeps the details vague, that’s exactly what makes it exciting. The secret formula isn’t spelt out, but the chase, the intrigue, and the consequences are front and centre. Miss the hints, and you might think it’s just a plot device. Spot them, and suddenly the whole plot clicks.

