Your essential guide to all four of Jess and Sammy’s break-ups after they won Love Island

He found out she was done with him from the news

Claudia Cox

All Stars is back for 2026. What a relief. The former Love Island winner Jess Harding has returned, so here’s a handy crib sheet on what went down between her and Sammy. She and Sammy split, like, four times. You may need revision notes before watching Jess graft new people in the Love Island villa.

Jess and Sammy split up once during Love Island

He temporarily ditched her for a girl from Casa Amor. However, they got back together, and won Love Island 2023.

They broke up and made up several times in September

Jess and Sammy seemed to be super loved-up in the summer after they won the show. Jess introduced Sammy to her whole family in August. However, things became messy in September.

jess sammy love island

Ah, those were the days (Image via ITV)

Love Island viewers became confused about what was going on with them. Sammy reshared a TikTok that said: “Men don’t get jealous over someone hitting their gf up. They get jealous of the girl giving the guy hitting her up the attention he wants.” Beyond 6th September, they didn’t appear in each other’s pics on social media. But then Jess’s agent insisted they were still together?

Sammy has now explained what was going on during this era. Essentially, they kept fighting, then giving up on the relationship, then reconciling. This happened twice.

He said on the Staying Relevant podcast: “Long story short, we spoke, and like for a week or something, things were all over the place. It’s a lot when you come out [of the villa]. A lot of pressure. I think Jess was struggling more with it.

“We kind of on the phone said, in the heat of an argument, ‘Oh, we’re done, blah blah blah’. We did that a couple of times, and ended up sorting it out.”

Jess and Sammy’s relationship ended for good in October

love island jess sammy in villa

Aw, they seemed so happy… for a while
(Image via ITV)

The fourth and final break-up occurred at the start of October. After yet another row, Jess took off to Ibiza. Sammy believed they would sort things out once she returned from holiday, and continue with their relationship. Jess appears to have had other ideas. On 3rd October, tabloids announced that Jess and Sammy were done. Sammy was not aware of this until he saw it on social media. Yikes.

He shared on his Instagram story: “I thought I would come online to address today’s news about me and Jess. Yes, we had a private conversation regarding our relationship but this was left up in the air as Jess is still away and we haven’t had a chance to speak in person. For me to then see today via the media that we had officially broken up came as a total shock. To be totally clear – I at least wanted a face to face conversation to see if our relationship could be saved and felt this would be the respectful way forward.”

Erm, it seems the relationship couldn’t be saved.

