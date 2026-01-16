Meow! Nobel Peace Prize claps back at winner who’s given her award to chaos incarnate

3 mins ago

The Nobel Peace Center, which houses the great works of the Nobel Peace Prize winners, has clapped back at María Corina Machado’s decision to give her 2025 award to noneother than Donald Trump. Yes, that same Donald Trump.

In October of last year, the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo, Norway, declared María the winner despite Trump’s passionate campaigning.

President Donald J. Trump meets with María Corina Machado of Venezuela in the Oval Office, during which she presented the President with her Nobel Peace Prize in recognition and honor.🕊️ pic.twitter.com/v7pYHjVNVO — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 16, 2026

“She is receiving the Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela, and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy,” the committee said at the time.

In a truly insane moment, María decided to give Donald Trump her Nobel Peace Prize in “recognition for his unique commitment with our freedom.”

They posed for pictures in the White House this week, with the official Twitter account writing: “President Donald J. Trump meets with María Corina Machado of Venezuela in the Oval Office, during which she presented the President with her Nobel Peace Prize in recognition and honour.”

The choice to give Donald Trump the Nobel Peace Prize is interesting, we’ll say that. As we know, these are the markers of someone who wants peace:

Sending 2,000 ICE agents into Minnesota, resulting in the death of a mother of three

Wanting to take over Greenland, just because

Renaming the Secretary of Defence to the Secretary of War

Twitter is just as confused, as one person wrote: “Along with his insatiable narcissism, the fact that Trump has zero capacity for shame is the main driver behind a lot of what makes him such a uniquely bad President.”

“Imagine being this proud to accept this kind of medal is this kind of way?” someone else said.

A third wrote: “If you ever feel like you’ve humiliated yourself past the point of no return look at this photo and remember there’s a bottom you haven’t touched.”

Echoing a statement from the Norwegian Nobel Committee, the Nobel Peace Center rejected the idea of giving away the honour.

It wrote on Twitter: “But one truth remains. As the Norwegian Nobel Committee states: ‘Once a Nobel Prize is announced, it cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred to others. The decision is final and stands for all time’.”

Basically, he might have a shiny new frame, but don’t let that narcissistic grin fool you: María Corina Machado is still the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

