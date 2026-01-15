The Student Research Conference not to miss

Do you want a chance to publish and present your research?

51 mins ago

The Bristol Institute of Learning and Teaching (BILT) are holding a Student Research Conference on Wednesday, 18th February. Taking place in the Bill Brown Design Suite, the event is the perfect opportunity for students to present their research, listen to engaging talks from academics, and indulge in free drinks.

The event is specifically designed for students, particularly undergraduate students, to showcase their research and network with peers and academics. Tickets are free and open to all University of Bristol Students, and can be secured here.

If you would like to present and publish your own work in BILT’s peer-reviewed online journal, you can apply to do so here. Ahead of the conference, the deadline for a PowerPoint submission is 26th January and 31st January for a research poster. If you would like to have your work published in BILT’s Student Research Journal, the deadline is 1st March.

The opportunity to both present and publish your research is a rare and exciting one, one guaranteed to widen your access to academia, provide key employability skills, and be a standout opportunity to add to your CV.

Applications to hold an editorial role within the journal are also open. Again, an invaluable opportunity for those seeking to enter academia or pursue careers in publishing/journalism more widely.

More information about both the conference and the Journal can be found here.