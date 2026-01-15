The Tab

The Student Research Conference not to miss

Do you want a chance to publish and present your research?

Thea Pilch | News

The Bristol Institute of Learning and Teaching (BILT) are holding a Student Research Conference on Wednesday, 18th February. Taking place in the Bill Brown Design Suite, the event is the perfect opportunity for students to present their research, listen to engaging talks from academics, and indulge in free drinks.

The event is specifically designed for students, particularly undergraduate students, to showcase their research and network with peers and academics. Tickets are free and open to all University of Bristol Students, and can be secured here.

If you would like to present and publish your own work in BILT’s peer-reviewed online journal, you can apply to do so here. Ahead of the conference, the deadline for a PowerPoint submission is 26th January and 31st January for a research poster. If you would like to have your work published in BILT’s Student Research Journal, the deadline is 1st March.

The opportunity to both present and publish your research is a rare and exciting one, one guaranteed to widen your access to academia, provide key employability skills, and be a standout opportunity to add to your CV.

Applications to hold an editorial role within the journal are also open. Again, an invaluable opportunity for those seeking to enter academia or pursue careers in publishing/journalism more widely.

More information about both the conference and the Journal can be found here. 

Thea Pilch | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas
Latest

The Student Research Conference not to miss

Thea Pilch

Do you want a chance to publish and present your research?

8 short books you can read while getting your Durham degree

May Thomson

So you can actually meet your reading goals in 2026

Love Island All Stars cast member Jack Keating with his baby

Right, here’s the wild saga of Jack Keating having a baby straight after Love Island explained

Hayley Soen

His ex was pregnant when he was first in the villa

Love Island’s Belle reveals where she and Anton stand now, six years after their split

Hayley Soen

She dumped him because he was obsessed with Craig David lol

The Bristol Tab needs you! Again!

Ailsa Marshall

We’re having another open meeting on Tuesday 20 January at 6 pm in the White Bear

The four biggest plot holes in Netflix’s His & Hers that still don’t make sense after the ending

Suchismita Ghosh

I need answers

the traitors season four cast at breakfast

All the massive rules The Traitors season four cast have blatantly broken so far

Claudia Cox

Three failed to clean up their socials

Durham Student Union backs bill to reintroduce targeted maintenance loans

Charlotte Morgan

This would see payments adjusted so that they are paid before university terms start

Right, here’s what the ‘secret of the mimic’ trend on TikTok actually means

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so creepy

Sydney Sweeney’s character in Euphoria is now an OnlyFans creator, and it’s getting dragged

Hebe Hancock

I’m really not surprised

The Student Research Conference not to miss

Thea Pilch

Do you want a chance to publish and present your research?

8 short books you can read while getting your Durham degree

May Thomson

So you can actually meet your reading goals in 2026

Love Island All Stars cast member Jack Keating with his baby

Right, here’s the wild saga of Jack Keating having a baby straight after Love Island explained

Hayley Soen

His ex was pregnant when he was first in the villa

Love Island’s Belle reveals where she and Anton stand now, six years after their split

Hayley Soen

She dumped him because he was obsessed with Craig David lol

The Bristol Tab needs you! Again!

Ailsa Marshall

We’re having another open meeting on Tuesday 20 January at 6 pm in the White Bear

The four biggest plot holes in Netflix’s His & Hers that still don’t make sense after the ending

Suchismita Ghosh

I need answers

the traitors season four cast at breakfast

All the massive rules The Traitors season four cast have blatantly broken so far

Claudia Cox

Three failed to clean up their socials

Durham Student Union backs bill to reintroduce targeted maintenance loans

Charlotte Morgan

This would see payments adjusted so that they are paid before university terms start

Right, here’s what the ‘secret of the mimic’ trend on TikTok actually means

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so creepy

Sydney Sweeney’s character in Euphoria is now an OnlyFans creator, and it’s getting dragged

Hebe Hancock

I’m really not surprised