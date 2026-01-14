The Tab

University of Glasgow announces £180m campus expansion partnership

‘Being able to live closer to campus makes a real difference to day-to-day student life’

Hannah Gross | News

The University of Glasgow has entered a new £180 million partnership with infrastructure specialist Plenary Group to fund the next phase of its long-term campus development programme.

The deal, which covers four initial projects, brings together Plenary as developer and investor alongside senior debt provider Royal London Asset Management and student accommodation operator Arlington Collegiate UK.

The developments will deliver new student residential accommodation and two purpose-built innovation hubs, designed to support spin-ins, spin-outs, start-ups and the commercialisation of University of Glasgow research. Together, the projects will further extend the university’s campus along Church Street in the West End of Glasgow.

The latest phase builds on more than a decade of investment in the campus, which has already seen four major buildings completed. Work is also under way on the £300 million Keystone building, a flagship teaching and research facility scheduled to open in 2028.

Professor Andy Schofield, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Glasgow, said the partnership marked a significant milestone in the institution’s long-term development plans.

via Unsplash

He said: “We are delighted to partner with the Plenary-led consortium on the next stage of our landmark Campus Development programme

“This phase builds on more than a decade of investment in our campus, creating world-class teaching, research, and social spaces alongside vibrant community areas.

“Through this development, we will bring our vision for Church Street to life; establishing a hub for collaboration, innovation, and partnership, where we work closely with partners to amplify the impact of our research”.

Most Read

the traitors jade and cardigan

I’m gagging at how much the PhD student Jade’s vibey cardigan on The Traitors cost

Run Away what happened Henry

This hidden detail in Harlan Coben’s Run Away explains what actually happened to Henry at the end

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

Third year engineering student Aisha Rahman told The Glasgow Tab: “Finding affordable student accommodation in Glasgow has become increasingly difficult, so it’s encouraging to see the university investing in new housing alongside academic facilities. Being able to live closer to campus makes a real difference to day-to-day student life.”

For others, the innovation hubs signal stronger links between study and employment.

Final-year life sciences student Callum Fraser said: “The idea of having dedicated spaces for start-ups and research commercialisation on campus is really exciting. It makes the university feel more connected to industry and gives students clearer pathways into innovation and entrepreneurship after graduation”.

via Unsplash

Plenary Group said the project represents its first development partnership in Scotland and reflects its growing focus on higher education infrastructure.

Richard Osborne, head of UK and Europe at Plenary Group, said: “Plenary is delighted to be collaborating with the University of Glasgow and our consortium partners on our first project in Scotland.

“Our experience in forming long-term partnerships with universities around the world makes us ideally placed to deliver the University’s vision for the Campus Development programme”.

The Church Street developments are expected to play a key role in strengthening links between the university, industry and the wider city, supporting innovation-led growth while expanding student accommodation capacity in the West End.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Glasgow Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook.

Hannah Gross | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Russell Crowe had badass seven-word response as someone predicted Oscar nomination for Nuremberg

The New Zealand icon might be onto something

LeoVegas

Read Next

Glasgow University rector cleared by medical watchdog over alleged antisemitism

The weird grief Glasgow students feel when uni starts again after the break

Glasgow Caledonian University trailled extra time in exams for all students in some modules

Latest

I dumped my broke friends who earn less than a million – they can’t afford my friendship

Hayley Soen

‘Looks open doors, but money keeps them open’

Apple has issued an urgent warning to everyone who uses Safari, so here’s how to stay safe

Hebe Hancock

It’s best to act now

Paige from Love Island’s boyfriend is shocking people with his controversial political views

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m so disappointed’

Alpha hung zombie covered 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Director reveals why Alpha ‘hung’ zombie is covered up in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Suchismita Ghosh

‘P*nises bring people together’

Decoded: What Harry Styles’ mysterious We Belong Together teasers actually mean

Isobelle McGrail

Billboards, WhatsApp chats and events schedules – is 2026 the year Harry Styles returns to the global stage?

stranger things season five chat gpt on the duffer brothers laptop (allegedly)

Stranger Things director’s snarky response to claims season five was written with ChatGPT

Claudia Cox

Netflix viewers spotted ChatGPT on a writer’s laptop

Lily Phillips before and after videos

Lily Phillips drops three rank ‘before and aftermath’ videos from first group challenge of 2026

Hayley Soen

They’re worse than ever

Nikki Glaser reveals the savage Sydney Sweeney joke that was ‘too mean’ for Golden Globes

Hebe Hancock

I feel bad for laughing

Leamington’s first ‘spicy’ bookshop is opening, and you’ll be shocked by its location

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The Spicy Librarian will open its doors on Valentine’s weekend

Man opens up about extreme PTSD after being forced to watch suicide video in year eight

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He wants phones banned in schools

I dumped my broke friends who earn less than a million – they can’t afford my friendship

Hayley Soen

‘Looks open doors, but money keeps them open’

Apple has issued an urgent warning to everyone who uses Safari, so here’s how to stay safe

Hebe Hancock

It’s best to act now

Paige from Love Island’s boyfriend is shocking people with his controversial political views

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I’m so disappointed’

Alpha hung zombie covered 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Director reveals why Alpha ‘hung’ zombie is covered up in 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple

Suchismita Ghosh

‘P*nises bring people together’

Decoded: What Harry Styles’ mysterious We Belong Together teasers actually mean

Isobelle McGrail

Billboards, WhatsApp chats and events schedules – is 2026 the year Harry Styles returns to the global stage?

stranger things season five chat gpt on the duffer brothers laptop (allegedly)

Stranger Things director’s snarky response to claims season five was written with ChatGPT

Claudia Cox

Netflix viewers spotted ChatGPT on a writer’s laptop

Lily Phillips before and after videos

Lily Phillips drops three rank ‘before and aftermath’ videos from first group challenge of 2026

Hayley Soen

They’re worse than ever

Nikki Glaser reveals the savage Sydney Sweeney joke that was ‘too mean’ for Golden Globes

Hebe Hancock

I feel bad for laughing

Leamington’s first ‘spicy’ bookshop is opening, and you’ll be shocked by its location

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The Spicy Librarian will open its doors on Valentine’s weekend

Man opens up about extreme PTSD after being forced to watch suicide video in year eight

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He wants phones banned in schools