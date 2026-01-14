University of Glasgow announces £180m campus expansion partnership

‘Being able to live closer to campus makes a real difference to day-to-day student life’

The University of Glasgow has entered a new £180 million partnership with infrastructure specialist Plenary Group to fund the next phase of its long-term campus development programme.

The deal, which covers four initial projects, brings together Plenary as developer and investor alongside senior debt provider Royal London Asset Management and student accommodation operator Arlington Collegiate UK.

The developments will deliver new student residential accommodation and two purpose-built innovation hubs, designed to support spin-ins, spin-outs, start-ups and the commercialisation of University of Glasgow research. Together, the projects will further extend the university’s campus along Church Street in the West End of Glasgow.

The latest phase builds on more than a decade of investment in the campus, which has already seen four major buildings completed. Work is also under way on the £300 million Keystone building, a flagship teaching and research facility scheduled to open in 2028.

Professor Andy Schofield, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Glasgow, said the partnership marked a significant milestone in the institution’s long-term development plans.

He said: “We are delighted to partner with the Plenary-led consortium on the next stage of our landmark Campus Development programme

“This phase builds on more than a decade of investment in our campus, creating world-class teaching, research, and social spaces alongside vibrant community areas.

“Through this development, we will bring our vision for Church Street to life; establishing a hub for collaboration, innovation, and partnership, where we work closely with partners to amplify the impact of our research”.

Third year engineering student Aisha Rahman told The Glasgow Tab: “Finding affordable student accommodation in Glasgow has become increasingly difficult, so it’s encouraging to see the university investing in new housing alongside academic facilities. Being able to live closer to campus makes a real difference to day-to-day student life.”

For others, the innovation hubs signal stronger links between study and employment.

Final-year life sciences student Callum Fraser said: “The idea of having dedicated spaces for start-ups and research commercialisation on campus is really exciting. It makes the university feel more connected to industry and gives students clearer pathways into innovation and entrepreneurship after graduation”.

Plenary Group said the project represents its first development partnership in Scotland and reflects its growing focus on higher education infrastructure.

Richard Osborne, head of UK and Europe at Plenary Group, said: “Plenary is delighted to be collaborating with the University of Glasgow and our consortium partners on our first project in Scotland.

“Our experience in forming long-term partnerships with universities around the world makes us ideally placed to deliver the University’s vision for the Campus Development programme”.

The Church Street developments are expected to play a key role in strengthening links between the university, industry and the wider city, supporting innovation-led growth while expanding student accommodation capacity in the West End.

