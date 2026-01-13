The Tab

People think this clever theory on The Traitors ‘proves’ EXACTLY who will be murdered next

It makes so much sense

Hebe Hancock

Forget the secret family ties and the shock face-to-face murders. the real drama in The Traitors is currently happening on Uncloaked. People are convinced they’ve cracked the code on who is leaving the castle next, and it’s all thanks to a massive spoiler hiding in plain sight on the spin-off show.

If you’ve been wondering why some people seem to have psychic abilities regarding who gets the chop, here is the lowdown on the theory currently blowing up the fandom.

BBCtHE

The theory: It’s all in the guest list

The premise is simple. People have noticed that the guests Ed Gamble invites onto The Traitors: Uncloaked aren’t just random celebrities, they are “themed” to match the person who just got dumped from the game.

Since the guest line-up is usually announced in advance (or teased at the end of the previous episode), people are basically using the guest list to figure out who will be next out.

All the convincing evidence

People on Reddit have been doing the math, and the coincidences are starting to look like cold, hard facts. When Faithful Amanda was booted, the guest was Mark Bonnar, who famously suffered the exact same fate on Celebrity Traitors.

Maz’s murder was also predicted, because the Uncloaked guest was series three’s Fozia, who was also murdered face-to-face. Fiona’s exit was called early when people saw Welsh icons Charlotte Church and Amanda Lovett from series one on the guest list.

So, who’s next?

BBC

If this theory is true, the next episode of Uncloaked spells disaster for Jessie.

Most Read

Run Away what happened Henry

This hidden detail in Harlan Coben’s Run Away explains what actually happened to Henry at the end

The Traitors 2026 rich list: Their salaries show who really doesn’t need the prize money

Gay twins

Prepare to be horrified: Gay twins reveal what they actually do to each other for OnlyFans

The upcoming episode features Clare Balding and series one’s Maddy Smedley. Why does this matter? Well, Maddy was the iconic series one Faithful who spent her entire time correctly, but unsuccessfully, shouting that Wilf was a Traitor. In the current series, Jessie is the only one consistently sniffing out Traitor Stephen.

If the theme continues, Jessie might want to start packing her bags. This would definitely add up, as the Traitors told Matthew they would murder Jessie next because she was “too faithful”.

While the BBC hasn’t officially commented on the drama, they might be moving to shut it down.

A quick look at the BBC’s upcoming schedules shows that guest descriptions for future Uncloaked episodes have suddenly gone suspiciously blank. It looks like the producers might have finally realised they were accidentally giving the whole game away.

