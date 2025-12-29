People have spotted a stupid editing error in Emily In Paris season five, and it’s so bad

31 mins ago

Emily In Paris returned with season five just before Christmas and people have spotted an awful editing error in the first 15 minutes of the show.

The fifth season follows the American marketing girlie, played by Lily Collins, as she moves to Rome to help set up an Agence Grateau office in the Italian capital.

At the start of the first episode, Emily goes truffle hunting with her new love interest Marcello and his family in the Italian countryside near Rome, and there’s a tragic editing error.

Emily turns up in huge green velvet heels, which is obviously a very impractical footwear choice to go trekking through the woods looking for mushrooms. She doesn’t have any other shoes with her, so she has no choice but to wear the massive heels as she looks for truffles in the fictional town of Solitano.

Two seconds later, the camera moves to a faraway shot of them walking through the forest from above the trees, and she’s very obviously wearing knee-high wellies! A few seconds later, the episode shows that her stilettos have got really muddy.

Lily Collins obviously wore boots to film the main part of the scene, and they edited clips of the heels in to make it look like she was wearing heels. However, they accidentally included one of the scenes of her wearing boots. I can’t believe the editing team didn’t notice!

It’s not the only silly error people have spotted, either. In another part of series five, someone on TikTok noticed that a bottle sitting on the table at the marketing agency suddenly spins around.

In the first part of the scene, you can see the front of the label as Emily and Sylvie speak to each other. Then, it switches around and you can see the back of the bottle. Oh dear!

Featured image by: Netflix