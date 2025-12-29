The Tab

People have spotted a stupid editing error in Emily In Paris season five, and it’s so bad

It’s at the start of the very first episode

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Emily In Paris returned with season five just before Christmas and people have spotted an awful editing error in the first 15 minutes of the show.

The fifth season follows the American marketing girlie, played by Lily Collins, as she moves to Rome to help set up an Agence Grateau office in the Italian capital.

At the start of the first episode, Emily goes truffle hunting with her new love interest Marcello and his family in the Italian countryside near Rome, and there’s a tragic editing error.

Credit: Netflix

Emily turns up in huge green velvet heels, which is obviously a very impractical footwear choice to go trekking through the woods looking for mushrooms. She doesn’t have any other shoes with her, so she has no choice but to wear the massive heels as she looks for truffles in the fictional town of Solitano.

Two seconds later, the camera moves to a faraway shot of them walking through the forest from above the trees, and she’s very obviously wearing knee-high wellies! A few seconds later, the episode shows that her stilettos have got really muddy.

Credit: Netflix

Lily Collins obviously wore boots to film the main part of the scene, and they edited clips of the heels in to make it look like she was wearing heels. However, they accidentally included one of the scenes of her wearing boots. I can’t believe the editing team didn’t notice!

@fongbeer.p

Emily in Rome #emilyinparis

♬ nhạc nền – Kim Ngânn

It’s not the only silly error people have spotted, either. In another part of series five, someone on TikTok noticed that a bottle sitting on the table at the marketing agency suddenly spins around.

Most Read

Prosthetics in film

Prosthetic? Never heard of her: 11 actors who bared the real thing, and looked good doing it

Bray bern

‘Do we look alike?’: This dad is doing OnlyFans with his 18-year-old son, and the content is WILD

beavo

Beavo’s mum creates OnlyFans after son’s Bonnie Blue collab, and the content is traumatic

In the first part of the scene, you can see the front of the label as Emily and Sylvie speak to each other. Then, it switches around and you can see the back of the bottle. Oh dear!

@squidgemundo

Emily in Paris continuity error #emilyinparis

♬ original sound – squidgemundo

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image by: Netflix 

More on: Emily In Paris Netflix TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

The depressing real reason Emily In Paris was forced to move to Rome for season five

Lucas Bravo Emily in Paris quit

The savage reason Lucas Bravo wanted to quit Emily in Paris after season four — and why he didn’t

Emily in Paris

World leaders are literally fighting over Emily in Paris, and Lily Collins has spoken out

Latest
Influencer Melissa Mae Carlton with her child

Influencer spoke of grief from losing first child days before second child tragically also died

Hayley Soen

Melissa Mae Carlton’s younger daughter died on Christmas Day

People have spotted a stupid editing error in Emily In Paris season five, and it’s so bad

Ellissa Bain

It’s at the start of the very first episode

posh new year's eve new year's day some durham students then some students skiing

If you do these 10 things on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, you’re clearly way too posh

Claudia Cox

2. You still haven’t tidied up all your Christmas presents

PETA releases scathing statement after Kim Kardashian gifts each of her children a puppy

Hebe Hancock

People are furious

Lily Phillips has no stunts planned for 2026 and instead shares baptism and huge career moves

Hayley Soen

This is miles away from what I expected from her

KingJax

This OnlyFans himbo did unspeakable things to a Christmas tree, and now it’s a dirty viral trend

Kieran Galpin

He’s got a long history of odd scene partners

Diddy’s sons are making a ‘response’ documentary, and it’s already getting backlash

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They weren’t featured in 50 Cent’s Netflix doc

This Stranger Things 5 theory ‘proves’ who the Mind Flayer actually is, and I’m convinced

Suchismita Ghosh

Vecna is not the real villain

Exact date and time the Stranger Things finale comes out, and if it’s releasing in cinemas

Ellissa Bain

The run time is LONG

Stranger THings

Thank God: Stranger Things creators explain what actually happened with Jonathan and Nancy

Kieran Galpin

Did they breakup? Are they getting married? Why does none of this make sense?

Influencer Melissa Mae Carlton with her child

Influencer spoke of grief from losing first child days before second child tragically also died

Hayley Soen

Melissa Mae Carlton’s younger daughter died on Christmas Day

People have spotted a stupid editing error in Emily In Paris season five, and it’s so bad

Ellissa Bain

It’s at the start of the very first episode

posh new year's eve new year's day some durham students then some students skiing

If you do these 10 things on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, you’re clearly way too posh

Claudia Cox

2. You still haven’t tidied up all your Christmas presents

PETA releases scathing statement after Kim Kardashian gifts each of her children a puppy

Hebe Hancock

People are furious

Lily Phillips has no stunts planned for 2026 and instead shares baptism and huge career moves

Hayley Soen

This is miles away from what I expected from her

KingJax

This OnlyFans himbo did unspeakable things to a Christmas tree, and now it’s a dirty viral trend

Kieran Galpin

He’s got a long history of odd scene partners

Diddy’s sons are making a ‘response’ documentary, and it’s already getting backlash

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They weren’t featured in 50 Cent’s Netflix doc

This Stranger Things 5 theory ‘proves’ who the Mind Flayer actually is, and I’m convinced

Suchismita Ghosh

Vecna is not the real villain

Exact date and time the Stranger Things finale comes out, and if it’s releasing in cinemas

Ellissa Bain

The run time is LONG

Stranger THings

Thank God: Stranger Things creators explain what actually happened with Jonathan and Nancy

Kieran Galpin

Did they breakup? Are they getting married? Why does none of this make sense?