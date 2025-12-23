Nickelodeon’s Lindsey Shaw opens up on past addiction issues after Tylor Chase found homeless

She says she wants to check on Tyllor

Co-star of Tylor Chase, Lindsey Shaw, has previously opened up about her past addiction struggles, and after videos of homeless ex-co-star Tylor Chase went viral, she openly shared support.

Over the past week, videos of ex-Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase have been all over social media, causing concern for his wellbeing. He used to play Martin Qwerly in Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, which wrapped up filming in 2007.

Lindsey first opened up about her struggles with addiction two years ago

The 36-year-old actress played Moze in Ned’s Declassified and Paige in Pretty Little Liars; however, she was axed from the latter show after her struggles with alcoholism and drug addiction got in the way.

In a 2024 episode of the Ned’s Declassified Podcast, she opened up about this time in her life.

“I had been taking Adderall all day, drinking tequila from the bottle. I poured my Xanax prescription out in my hand, plus a few extra pills that I had combined bottles for, and I just poured them all [in my mouth],” Lindsay said.

“I blacked out for two days. I guess I went to Cedars-Sinai, got my stomach pumped. And then when I woke up, on a bed face down, in a mental facility,” Shaw continued. “The first thing I did was get up, like, ‘Where the f— [am I?]’ And I go to the doors, and just like a cartoon, two orderlies [grabbed me by each arm] and walked me back in there and I was like, ‘Holy sh*t, I have to stay here.’”

After her overdose and addiction struggle, Lindsay was able to seek help and is now in a much better place.

“For the mental place I’m in now, I’m so much happier,” she said. “That was a wild time, and it brought me to where I am now.”

She added: “For whatever professional success was in the past, it’s not comparable to the Friday nights I can sit and enjoy a movie on my couch.”

Lindsay Shaw said she wants to help Tylor Chase

In September, when videos of Tylor Chase living on the street first went viral, Lindsay spoke about her concern for his situation on the Ned’s Declassified Podcast.

” I’ve been somebody like that, you know what I mean?” she said.

Daniel Lee Curtis, who plays Cookie, said he planned to go check up on Tylor. Lindsay agreed, saying she had no idea about his situation until she saw those viral videos.

“I would love to go with you, I know I’m free this weekend coming up,” she said.

“I’m down to go alone, but I would just like love to go with you. I’m with you in the same boat. Yeah, you can’t do much, but I would just love to go speak to him and look at him, and look him in the eye, you know? I miss Tylor, I love Tylor so so much.”

