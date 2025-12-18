The Tab
Lane Rogers

Family speaks out after the sudden tragic death of viral OnlyFans model Blake Mitchell

His cause of death has already been revealed

Kieran Galpin

Tributes have started to flood in after the death of Lane V Rogers, an OnlyFans performer and mainstream adult entertainer who also went by the name Blake Mitchell.

Born in 1994 in Lexington, Kentucky, and raised in Versailles, Blake Mitchell entered the adult entertainment industry through traditional means. He was a Helix Studios exclusive model for a number of years, but moved to OnlyFans and other companies more recently. He was a 2018 GayVN Award winner, a 2018 Grabby Award winner, and a 2020 Str8UpGayPorn winner.

Both Lane Rogers and Blake Mitchell also had an impressive online presence, boasting 740k followers on TikTok, 406k followers on Instagram, and a further 800k on Twitter.

Lane Rogers, also known as Blake Mitchell, died on Wednesday

In a story that was initially broken by TMZ, Lane Rogers was killed in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday in Southern California. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders after an accident involving a box truck. He was just 31 years old.

Speaking to the publication, family members said they were at an “absolute loss for words” following the death of Lane. The Ventura County Medical Examiner also revealed that the cause of death was the blunt force trauma he sustained during the crash.

In a haunting final Instagram post, Lane Rogers reflected on his 2025 and compared it to 2020.

Lane Rogers’ Instagram is filled with condolences after his death

Following the tragic news, many of Lane Rogers and Blake Mitchell’s followers left their condolences in the comments of his most recent Instagram post.

“We are ALL going to miss you so much, sweetheart,” Laganja Estranja from RuPaul’s Drag Race wrote.

Someone else wrote: “Just read about the motorcycle accident. So sad, you were such a kind guy. Rest in peace.”

Twitter

Credit: Twitter

“Completely in shock. Too young. Too gentle. Gone too soon,” someone else said.

Many of Lane’s peers from the adult entertainment world also shared their memories of him, with Liam Riley writing: “We shared so many beautiful memories I’ll cherish forever. He was the sweetest, smartest, most charming man I’ve ever met. A true definition of a gentleman. He was so romantic and loved so unconditionally. My favourite thing was how safe and beautiful he would always make me feel. Lane was a love I’ll have in my heart for the rest of my life.”

Joey Mills wrote: “It’s been such a numbing experience to hear this news to say the least. I keep finding myself waking around my house talking to him wondering if he can hear me. It still doesn’t feel real. I just hope that his family is doing okay and he’s resting easy with bandit and everyone else he’s ever missed.”

