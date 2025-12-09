We asked KCL students what song would save them from Vecna, here’s what they said

It’s a good thing Vecna doesn’t exist, or half the KCL student body would be gone by now

26 mins ago

Stranger Things season four focused on how repressing your troubles and worries can manifest in increasingly sinister ways, from being possessed by an otherworldly demon feeding on your darkest thoughts, to simply pushing away the ones you love.

Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ featured in the powerful scene in which the character Max Mayfield is able to break free from both the barriers of grief holding her back and the physical clutches of Vecna with the help of both her favourite song, and her most treasured memories.

Just in time for the highly anticipated release of Stranger Things season five, The King’s Tab asked on Instagram for the songs that you feel could genuinely save you from a gruesome death after being possessed by Vecna. We hope none of you get possessed on campus anytime soon, since we’re not sure these suggestions could really help in a life or death situation…

Runaway by Kanye

Although the title of this song has the right idea, specifically of outrunning falling rubble and slimy tendrils, we’re not sure Kanye’s self-deprecating lyrics would truly enable one to break free from Vecna’s clutches.

With lyrics such as ‘I just blame everything on you/At least you know that’s what I’m good at’’ this song choice might just convince me to stay in the Upside Down for good.

City Walls by Twenty One Pilots

Twenty One Pilots is a rogue artist choice for the potential last song you’ll ever listen to. However, I have to admit it’s not the worst suggestion we received!

This song has a chorus that could get anyone to start running and is upbeat enough to avoid Vecna’s deprecating mind control.

Deep Throat by Cupcakke

We genuinely don’t know what to say about this choice. If we truly have to evaluate this as a life saving song, it could perhaps be embarrassing enough to snap oneself out of a horrifying trance, or funny enough to devalue any especially painful fears exposed by Vecna’s telepathic power.

However, if your friends choose to play this as a last resort whilst you levitate into the air ready to face your doom, you might want to consider making some new friends.

ballad of a homeschooled girl by Olivia Rodrigo

Now this is a choice we can truly get behind. Although this song features Rodrigo lamenting on her social ineptitude, it’s ultimately a dramatised but truly fun take on the collective human experience of embarrassing oneself over and over and over again. Surely we all have a few embarrassing campus stories (I know I do).

In conjunction with a mental slideshow of good memories with friends, this song could definitely get me running back to the real world. If Olivia Rodrigo herself has felt socially humiliated enough to write a song about it, then it can’t be that bad for the rest of us.

Angel Of My Dreams by JADE

Surely this song is better suited for a session at the gym compared to a life saving event…

Although the dance-pop beats could get anyone ready to run, it’s uncertain whether they’d be running for their life or perhaps to avoid listening to anymore borderline EDM. Perhaps something with deeper lyrics would be better.

Running Up That Hill by Kate Bush

Well, yes! This song is the classic song that saved Max Mayfield from losing her life to Vecna. Although it’s a safe bet, was there nothing slightly more personal you could’ve picked…

Featured image via @jadethrilwall/@oliviarodrigo on Instagram